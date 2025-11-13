The world of broadcast journalism is mourning a significant loss. Jim Avila, a defining and tenacious voice at ABC News whose career spanned decades and continents, has died at 69.

His death follows a lengthy and courageous battle with illness, ending a legacy built on a relentless pursuit of the truth.

ABC News confirmed the heartbreaking news, announcing that Avila passed away on Wednesday at his home in San Diego, surrounded by his family. In a memo to staff, ABC News boss Almin Karamehmedovic praised Avila as a 'gifted journalist and a generous colleague'.

Avila's passing comes after significant health challenges, which the network said he faced 'with courage'. He received a life-extending kidney transplant in 2020, donated by his brother, before departing the network in 2021.

From The White House to 20/20: Charting a Storied Career

For nearly two decades, Avila was a pillar of ABC News's investigative team. Based in Los Angeles, he served as a senior correspondent covering the nation's most complex beats: politics, justice, law, and consumer investigations.

His versatility and authority made him a key correspondent for the network's flagship news programme, 20/20.

From 2012 to 2016, Avila brought his sharp analysis to Washington, DC. He served as the network's White House correspondent during President Barack Obama's entire second term.

Reporting From the Front Lines of History

Avila's career placed him at the centre of modern American history. He was a defining journalistic voice during the nation-gripping trials of O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, and Jerry Sandusky, translating complex legal battles for millions of viewers.

He demonstrated immense range, travelling multiple times to the southern border to document the human toll of immigration.

Avila also covered the tragic death of Freddie Gray and the subsequent civil unrest in Baltimore, reporting with empathy and clarity during a moment of national reckoning.

Earning Journalism's Highest Honours

His relentless pursuit of the story earned him some of broadcast journalism's most prestigious awards. In 2015, he won the coveted Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association for breaking the news that the United States and Cuba had reopened diplomatic relations.

His body of work was recognised with two National Emmy Awards, five Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Mongerson Prize for Investigative Reporting, and the Cine Golden Eagle Award.

Before joining ABC in 2004, his investigative work for the local NBC station in Los Angeles helped the station win a 1996 Emmy for its coverage of the O.J. Simpson murder case. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) named him reporter of the year in 1999 and later inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2019.

Why Retirement Was Simply 'Boring'

Two years after leaving ABC, Avila's dedication to the craft proved too strong to ignore. He returned to journalism in 2023 as a senior investigative reporter at KGTV, the ABC affiliate in San Diego.

When asked why he came back, Avila famously told the Times of San Diego that 'retirement was boring'.

'I've been to every state in the country and every continent except Antarctica. I've covered the White House, wars, mass shootings', he said in January 2024. 'I still want to make an impact in news and San Diego is a good place to do it'.

He described the new role as the 'final phase of my 50-year career in broadcasting, spanning both radio and TV'.

'One of the Greats': Colleagues Pay Tribute

Tributes from heartbroken colleagues and friends poured in on Thursday.

'He was such a presence and true old school journalist', TV news anchor Scott Thuman wrote. 'His legacy will live on well beyond today. I hope his family and friends find peace'.

Anchor Frank Buckley shared a personal note: 'One of the greats in broadcast journalism has passed... a Cubs fan, and one of my close friends with whom I had too many nights out to count was someone who cared deeply about journalism, his friends, his family. I will miss him'.

In his memo, Karamehmedovic concluded with condolences for Avila's family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan. He thanked Avila for his 'many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth', as reported by industry news.