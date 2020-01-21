Billie Eilish has revealed her big plans for the new year.

The pop-star who is up for three gongs at the NME Awards 2020, revealed she is going to have a busy year, as she will be recording a new album and also releasing a documentary on her in 2020.

Billie Eilish confirmed her plans in an interview with iHeartRadio ahead of her performance at their ALTer EGO concert over the weekend. The 18-year-old said that though the album might not be released in 2020, she will be working on it.

"This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It's coming. When it's made. It's not made yet," Billie said when asked if a new album was coming in 2020. Her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" was released in March last year, reports Metro.

The pop-star also spoke about her Apple TV+ documentary and said she is "terrified" of it. Talking about the documentary produced by R.J. Cutler and in collaboration with Eilish's label, Interscope Records, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker said: "I've seen no part of it. I''m terrified. I'm freaked out. They've been filming since like July of 2018 ... Who has that much footage of them that they've never seen? I'm terrified."

The singer has achieved huge milestones in only the first month of the new year. She recently confirmed that she has been chosen to write and record the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time To Die," which will make her the youngest artist in history to do so.

Reacting on the honour, she recently said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist."

"I'm still in shock. Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives," said the singer who will pen the track with her older brother Finneas O'Connell.