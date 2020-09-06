Bindi Irwin honoured her dad on the 14th anniversary of his tragic death. Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 when Bindi was just eight. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her with her dad.

The wildlife conservationist shared a photograph on Instagram on Friday which shows her playing on the beach with her father as a child. "You're always in my heart," wrote the now 22-year-old soon-to-be mom, captioning the touching picture.

Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, also shared a photograph honouring her late husband's legacy. "This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me," she said in a tweet. "Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love."

The former "Dancing With the Stars" winner and her husband, Chandler Powell, recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," she said in an Instagram post revealing the happy news.

The couple tied the knot back in March at the Australia Zoo. "It is amazing to have gotten married. We are so grateful to take on this new era as a married couple, but it has been a really funny time," Bindi told Entertainment Tonight in May. "We have spent our honeymoon here at Australia Zoo caring for 1,200 animals. It's been really fun."

Steve Irwin died due to a fatal stingray wound on Sept. 4, 2006 at the age of 44 while shooting for a wildlife documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.After his death, thousands of mourners gathered at the Australia Zoo to pay their respects to the Crocodile Hunter.

Bindi's brother Robert, 16, shared the image on his Instagram stories, adding a heart emoji above the photo of his late father and his sister. Terri, Bindi and Robert continue to keep his legacy alive by running Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland, which was opened in 1970 by Steve's parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin.

The family also star in American reality TV show, "Crikey! It's the Irwins" which airs on Animal Planet, and the show features archive footage of Steve.