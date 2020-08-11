Bindi Irwin is going to be a mum and she made this exciting announcement in a social media post she and Chandler Powell shared on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Australian wildlife activist and her husband announced the pregnancy in a sweet snap posted on Instagram. The photo shows the couple wearing matching khaki shirts while holding up a tiny khaki shirt embroidered with the logo of the family's Australia Zoo.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Irwin captioned the snap.

She revealed that she is still in her first trimester but would like to share the exciting journey with her fans "from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us," Irwin continued.

The winner of Season 21 of "Dancing With The Stars" also asked for prayers and good vibes for their "little sweetheart." She also encouraged anyone to share their "best advice" and ended her baby reveal with the message "Love & light" along with a heart emoji.

Powell reposted Irwin's photo and shared that he could not be happier to become a dad. He admitted that he is over the moon about the baby news.

"We're going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021," he wrote on Instagram.

Powell added that "becoming a dad is the highlight" of his life and that he "cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter" with his gorgeous wife. He shared his confidence that Irwin is going to make a great mother to their first child.

Irwin and Powell married in March at the Australia Zoo in an intimate ceremony attended by her brother Robert, mother Terri, and very few people. In an interview, the reality TV star said they spent their honeymoon caring for 1,200 animals at the zoo. They could not leave the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, she said she and Powell had a lot of fun during their honeymoon.