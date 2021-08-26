Letitia Wright has since been released from the hospital following an injury sustained on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday.

The 27-year old was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. According to Entertainment Weekly, she was hurt during an overnight shoot. She was filming a sequence involving a stunt rig but she was not expected to remain long in the hospital.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," read a statement from Marvel Studios released on Wednesday.

Further details about the incident and the nature of her injuries remain private. It reportedly happened in Boston, although filming for the sequel has primarily been going on in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the reported injury, Wright was photographed over the weekend shooting her scenes with co-star Danai Gurira, who reprises her role as Okoye. Photos from TMZ showed the pair in costume as they filmed at the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The sighting reportedly puts rumours to bed that the actress has been axed from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" because of her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. She courted controversy early in December last year after she shared a video that questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Netizens called for her to be cancelled and she tweeted in response, "If you don't conform to popular opinions. But ask questions and think for yourself...you get cancelled."

"Still have a right to worry about how my body will react. It's not lazy, it's thinking for myself," she added. The backlash prompted the actress to delete her social media pages including Twitter and Instagram.

Wright reprises her role as Shuri, the tech genius sister of T-Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman). Aside from Gurira, other returning cast members in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" include Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett. The sequel is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.