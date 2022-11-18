"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has dominated the US domestic box office by opening with a blockbuster $180 million.

The "Black Panther" sequel, released November 11, is already in line with the pre-release estimate, ranging between $170 million-$205 million.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" marks the second-highest debut in 2022 behind another Marvel blockbuster, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which hit $185 million in May.

According to Reuters, RankFirm stated that the movie set a new record in November at the box office in Canada and the United States.

Being the 24th extensive release and eighth widest in 2022 thus far, "Wakanda Forever" is showing in 4,396 theatres. The sequel, bringing in an average of $40,946 per theatre, makes it the fourth average in 2022 thus far. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" obtained a CinemaScore of an "A."

According to the distributor, the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," also made a great start at the UK-Ireland box office with an opening of £12.4 million. It exceeded the £10.5 million opening of the first "Black Panther" in 2018. The first movie closed with £50.8 million in total revenue.

Out of 28 MCU titles, the movie opening is number 9, leaving "Iron Man" behind at £11.3 million and trailing "Captain Marvel" at £12.7 million.

Globally, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" bagged approximately $330 million over the weekend. The highest markets of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to date are the UK with $15.0 million, France with $8.9 million, Brazil with $7.1 million, Australia with $6.8 million, India with $6.4 million, Indonesia with $6.1 million, Germany with $6.1 million, and Italy with $4.2 million.

Will there be a third 'Black Panther' movie?

The "Black Panther" sequel was initially in doubt and creators had to be creative about continuing the storyline without the major lead after the demise of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. Following his death, the director revised the movie to focus on Shuri (Letitia Wright), sister to T'Challa.

The Chairman of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently revealed that he and Boseman's family had spoken about producing a third film.

Feige said, "Going back to what I spoke about when the decision to produce 'Wakanda Forever,' following Chad's death. This tradition, the ensembles, and the characters are worthy of continuing, and they still will after we are all gone. I hope it will continue in movies like it has in the comics for over 50 years."

However, Kevin Feige has not yet confirmed that there will be another "Black Panther" movie to hit the theatres very soon.