Blink-182 co-lead singer Mark Hoppus updated fans on his cancer treatment on Sunday night, during a game of Blinko benefitting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The 49-year old admitted that there are days he feels nauseated and other times he feels better. He told fans that today he "woke up feeling better" compared to yesterday, which he described as "hellish." He then walked them through his day, which included a walk, a "decent breakfast" and not feeling nauseated, which he said was a welcome change.

"I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win," Hoppus said on Twitch.

The singer also said he appreciates "all the well wishes" he can get after a fan told him his "heart sank" upon learning of his cancer diagnosis. He also shared his hope to perform again and visit other countries like Finland and the U.K.

Hoppus also revealed what he has been doing at home while he battles cancer. He said he can still do simple house chores like clean the house. He also "watched movies and walked around...and hung out with my dogs."

"Then I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaned up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds," he shared.

The SoCal native then admitted that he had wanted to go to a Dodgers game but could not. His wife of 20 years, Skye Everly, went with her friend. He also lamented about not being able to hang out with his friends because of his situation.

"I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant - I can't. My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That's alright, I'll take it," he said.

Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis last week in a post on social media, where he revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for three months. He has yet to reveal what type of cancer he has and at what stage. His Blink-182 bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have since voiced their support and wished him a speedy recovery.