A night out turned into a scene of carnage on the quiet island of St Helena, South Carolina, leaving a community reeling and authorities searching for answers. What should have been a typical Saturday night at a local bar became the epicentre of a horrifying mass shooting, shattering the peace and leaving a trail of death and injury in its wake.

A Night of Terror at Willie's Bar and Grill

The popular Willie's Bar and Grill, bustling with at least 100 patrons, became a scene of terror at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday. The sound of gunshots pierced the night, sending waves of panic through the crowd. In the ensuing chaos, patrons desperately fled the scene, with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reporting that, 'Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots'.

When emergency services arrived, they were met with a grim sight. As reported by the New York Post, four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, their identities yet to be released to the public. The bar and its surroundings were littered with the wounded, and the scale of the violence quickly became apparent.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The human cost of the shooting was staggering. In addition to the four fatalities, the BCSO confirmed that at least 20 people sustained injuries, according to reports. The response from emergency services was swift, with four victims transported to the hospital in critical condition. In a testament to the chaotic nature of the event, some of the wounded managed to get to the hospital by their own means.

As the community grapples with the tragedy, the investigation is actively underway. The sheriff's office has stated it is 'investigating persons of interest' but has not yet released any further details about potential suspects or a motive for the attack.

In a statement released on the social media platform X, the sheriff's office acknowledged the profound impact of the event: 'This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones'. The investigation continues as a shaken community awaits justice.

This is a developing story. Stay with IB Times UK for the latest information and breaking news.