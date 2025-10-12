Following the news of Diane Keaton's death on 11 October at age 79, many are looking back at her incredible career and complex relationships. One of the most defining was her bond with director Woody Allen.

Their partnership created cinematic magic, most notably in the Oscar-winning romantic comedy Annie Hall. But when shocking allegations of sexual assault were levelled against Allen by his former partner Mia Farrow, Keaton did not distance herself. Instead, she stood by him, forcing many to ask: Why?

A Legendary Partnership

Keaton and Allen's connection began long before their Hollywood success, with a romantic relationship in the 1960s. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, blossoming across films like Play It Again, Sam, Sleeper, and Love and Death.

The pinnacle of their collaboration was 1977's Annie Hall, a film Allen wrote specifically to showcase Keaton's unique style and comedic talent.

While many speculated the film was autobiographical, Keaton explained to The New York Times that while 'it's not true... there are elements of truth in it'. The role earned her a Best Actress Academy Award and cemented their status as one of film's most iconic duos.

Their professional relationship continued for years, even after their romance ended, culminating in 1993's Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Allegations and a Contentious Split

The production of Manhattan Murder Mystery was fraught with controversy.

Keaton was a last-minute replacement for Mia Farrow, Allen's longtime partner. Their relationship had imploded in 1992 after Allen's affair with Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, was discovered.

Amid a bitter custody battle, Farrow alleged that Allen had sexually assaulted their adopted daughter, Dylan.

In the 1993 testimony, Farrow claimed Dylan had told her that Allen had touched her in a sexual manner and that he 'acted inappropriately toward Dylan'.

Allen has consistently denied the allegation and was never charged with a crime.

An Unwavering Defence

As the scandal engulfed Allen and the #MeToo movement later brought renewed scrutiny, Keaton remained his most steadfast public supporter.

'Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him', she wrote on Twitter in 2018, urging people to watch a 1992 interview where he defended himself.

When asked directly about the accusations by The Guardian in 2014, her response was firm: 'I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend'.

According to People, a source close to Allen noted Keaton 'didn't believe that any problems [involving the allegations against Allen] overshadowed the important work that he did and the work they did together'.

Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning star of Woody Allen’s Annie Hall and beloved Father of the Bride actress, has died at 79. pic.twitter.com/5J1nJaL9vf — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 11, 2025

Her loyalty was rooted in a decades-long friendship and immense professional respect. She praised him as 'the strongest person I've met in my life', telling the British newspaper, 'He's made of steel'.

For Keaton, the man she knew—a disciplined, hardworking artist—was the one she chose to believe.

Their bond endured, with Allen making a rare public appearance to honour her at the 2017 AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony. 'Much of what I've accomplished in my life I owe, for sure, to her', he said.