The BTS Army has something to look forward to about "Bon Voyage: Season 4," if the recent photos of the group are any indication. Eagle-eyed fans think the boys are in New Zealand filming for the new season of their reality travel show.

The Bangtan Boys have their fans going crazy over speculations about the latest season of their reality TV programme when they shared photos that show them in a foreign land. Jimin, RM, and Jin shared some interesting pics on Twitter. Jin posted two photos of himself basking in the sunshine while standing outside a deer pen. A vast land of greenery surrounds him.

"What if a deer has good eyesight? Good eye-deer [idea]," he captioned the snap.

The pun in his caption is quite obvious. He is either hinting at Australia or New Zealand.

Outside of the pronunciation, fans zoomed in on his shirt and saw a black lapel mic clipped to the collar. One fan thinks the K-Pop band is in New Zealand because the trees hint at the change of season from winter to spring.

Meanwhile, RM and Jimin shared a selfie of them together wearing matching outfits perfect for cold weather.

"MiniMoni," they wrote.

The photos came after Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that the seven-member group has returned to work following a month's rest from touring. A Big Hit representative told E! News that BTS left Korea "for an engagement abroad."

Saudi Arabia is on the group's agenda as part of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour in October. However, fans believe the recent photos hint that they are now in New Zealand filming for "Bon Voyage" Season 4.

The past seasons of their annual travel-reality show saw the boys explore different countries . They went to Malta, Northern Europe, Italy, and Hawaii. This time, fans believe that BTS is already in New Zealand filming for "Bon Voyage" Season 4 after they took a connecting flight from Singapore to NZ with Singapore Airlines.

Ahead of the suspected New Zealand photos, BTS Army was also quick to spot the boys at the Incheon airport on Sept. 16 and one carried his Malta Bon Voyage bag. Some even noticed that they boarded the Naver bus which is vlive, and vlive means bon voyage.

So they came out of a naver bus, naver is vlive which mean vlive is bon voyage so they definitely filming BV pic.twitter.com/hCW6L5sbWR — Gigi ðŸƒ (@Gadija_twt) September 16, 2019

Despite all these hints, a representative for Big Hit has yet to confirm if BTS is indeed in New Zealand to film "Bon Voyage" Season 4.