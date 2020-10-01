Daniel Craig is officially leaving his iconic role as James Bond according to "No Time To Die" producer Barbara Broccoli during a podcast interview on Wednesday.

Broccoli talked about the upcoming movie at the inaugural "No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast." She teased that it will be a "classic Bond film but with a modern twist." She further explained that the movie is "vitally important" not only because it is the fifth, but also because it is Craig's final stint as the British spy.

As to what the actor's final appearance means to "No Time To Die," Broccoli revealed that the film will be "a culmination of everything his portrayal of the character has been through." It will tie up all the storylines and she vouched that it will be a "pretty epic film."

Craig first portrayed Agent 007 in the 2006 film "Casino Royale." He initially told fans in 2015 that he would "rather slash my wrist" than portray the character again after "Spectre." However, he subsequently signed up for "No Time To Die."

Broccoli's confirmation officially reaffirms Craig's previous statements that he will no longer reprise the role. He has since expressed his desire to retire as James Bond in previous interviews. He told Stephen Colbert in an appearance on "The Late Show" in November that he is done. The "Knives Out" star casually replied, "Yes, It's done," when Colbert asked him twice if he is "done with Bond."

Likewise, in a separate interview, he talked about someone else needing to take over his role in the future. He also put rumours to bed that he will still be involved in future James Bond films as a director.

"For God's sake, no. I want to come home, eat something, and then go to bed," he said.

Craig explained that "if you're a director, then at night you're still with the producers, screenwriters, on the phone." You only get to have around two hours of sleep before you go back to the set which he would not want to experience.

"No thanks," he added.

Craig's exit after "No Time To Die" will put the role of James Bond up for recasting. Several names have already been linked including Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, James Norton, and more.