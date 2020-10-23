Borat defended "America's mayor Rudolph Giuliani" from the malicious reports that came out after the latter appeared in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" with his hand in his trousers.

Sacha Baron Cohen got into his titular character to defend Donald Trump's personal lawyer. In a video announcement on Twitter, Borat said the 76-year old had a "sexy innocent time encounter" with his daughter. He said what happened between a "consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter had been turned into something disgusting by fake news media."

"I warn you, anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas. Chenquieh," he concluded.

In "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Borat's daughter Tutar, played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova, posed as a TV journalist and asked the lawyer about the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump's stance on it. She then invited Giuliani for drinks at a hotel room after what he believed was a real interview.

The politician was caught in a compromising position by hidden cameras placed in the room. After Tutar removed his microphone, he leaned back in bed and reached his hand down inside his trousers. His hand stayed there and moved for a few seconds while the actress stood in front of him.

Borat, dressed in pink lingerie, then stormed in and yelled, "She's 15. She's too old for you!" He offered himself to Giuliani who declined and walked out of the hotel room.

Giuliani later explained in a tweet on Wednesday that he was tucking in his shirt after he removed his mic. He said he did not behave inappropriately before or during the interview.

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," he wrote adding, "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Giuliani's appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was mentioned in a July article in the New York Post. He said he reported what he believed was a "scam or shake-down" to the police. He only later realised that the "transgender" man was Cohen.