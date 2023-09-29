Two of the remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League will face off on Saturday evening as Jurgen Klopp will take his Liverpool side to north London to take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams sit in the top four going into the weekend, with Klopp's side sitting in second place, behind leaders Manchester City, and Spurs sit in fourth, just two points behind Liverpool. A win for Postecoglou's men will see them leapfrog Liverpool and maintain their excellent start to the season.

The north London side have made significant progress in the early weeks of their new boss's tenure. A 2-0 win in the first home game of the season over Manchester United has provided a great building block for Spurs to build on and they put in another impressive performance last weekend by coming from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw away to Arsenal in the north London derby.

For Liverpool, a win at Spurs would be another big away result for them this season as they already beat Newcastle United on the road in what was a tricky game as they trailed there before turning matters around thanks to a late Darwin Nunez brace. Liverpool's only dropped points this season came in their opening day draw away to Chelsea, and since then Klopp's side have a 100 per cent record in the league.

Both sides have been handed major injury boosts for the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Liverpool set to have Trent Alexander-Arnold available after he returned to full training on Thursday. The right-back has missed the Reds' last four matches due to a hamstring injury that he picked up against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Klopp spoke on Alexander-Arnold's availability in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, saying: "Trent trained yesterday normal, will train today normal. We have to make a decision. It looks like he will be in the squad and play."

For Spurs, they should have James Maddison and Heung-min Son fit, despite both carrying recent knocks which meant they faced Arsenal last weekend not at 100 per cent. Both came off in the latter stages of the game with Maddison being substituted due to a blow to his knee.

Postecoglou gave an update on the status of Maddison and Son in his pre-match press conference on Friday, stating: "Madders and Sonny trained today, just finished the session and seemed to get through it not too bad. We'll just have to see how they pull up as it's fair to say they were a bit sore after last week."

If both Maddison and Son are available on Saturday, it will be a major relief for Postecoglou as Maddison has been instrumental for Spurs since joining this season, especially against Arsenal where he grabbed two assists. Son has also been in good form of late as he bagged a hat-trick against Burnley and scored both of Spurs' goals against Arsenal.

A key part of both sides' successful start to the Premier League season is the impact of the midfield and the new additions in that area. Liverpool have completely transformed their midfield with the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Szoboszlai has proven to be one of the signings of the season so far, with his work on and off the ball proving vital to Liverpool's success and helping re-establish the energy that is required in a Klopp midfield. Key midfielders from Klopp's last successful Liverpool side such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were moved on in the summer.

If Klopp is to build another successful Liverpool team, the midfield will need to possess high levels of energy and he seems to be installing that into this current side.

Tottenham have sparked new life into their midfield this season through the selections of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, with Maddison deployed in front of the two. This is a breakout season at Spurs for both Bissouma and Sarr as they only featured sporadically last season, but now both are fully maximising their opportunities.

The midfield battle will be key on Saturday as it often is in games between two of the top-performing teams in the league. Sarr, Bissouma and Maddison are expected to be in the Spurs midfield if all are available, whilst it remains to be seen who will join Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in Liverpool's midfield.

Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Endo have all featured as the other starting midfielder in Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season so one of them should get the nod. Also, there could be a first league start for Gravenberch, who got an assist in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City.

Due to the high levels of energy in both midfields coupled with the talent they possess on the ball, both sides' midfielders will need to put a real shift in to neutralise one another, whilst still making sure they have the quality to aid their team when pushing forward.