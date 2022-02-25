A family is in mourning following the death of a four-year-old boy from a brutal dog attack on Wednesday. The tragic incident happened at a home in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins, in Baytown of East Texas.

According to reports, Baytown Police responded to calls of a dog fight at 7:40 a.m. They arrived at the scene to find the child had been savagely attacked by Pit bulls. Emergency responders immediately tried to perform life-saving measures before the boy was taken to the hospital.

However, his injuries were so severe that doctors could no longer save his life. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Neighbour Yadi Rodriguez said the child lived with his aunt at the home where the attack happened. She said the aunt "was heartbroken. She was crying. She couldn't believe it." Rodriguez remembered talking to the woman on the phone and all she could hear was "her voice breaking down because she couldn't believe" that her own dogs would kill her nephew.

The animals have reportedly been with the aunt for a while and were known to be friendly. It is not yet known what caused them to become aggressive. Rodriguez told KPRC 2, "They've had them for a while, those dogs were not new. I don't know if maybe the little kid provoked them or something. It's still sad."

Neighbour Yahir Martinez, who reportedly called 911, cannot even fathom what happened to the boy. He said, "Being a baby and having pampers on, it was jaw-dropping. I guess part of his face was missing, that's what really got me."

The Pitbulls have since been seized by animal control and Baytown Police have started an investigation into the tragedy. Aside from the four-year-old boy, it is reported that another person also sustained injuries from trying to pull the dogs away from the child. The second victim is identified as a "resident of the home."

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer shared his grief following the boy's tragic death. He said in a statement, "Today Baytown Police Officers worked a call that every officer dreads, the death of a child. We are heartbroken for the loss of this child." He also sent his thoughts and prayers to everyone in the community who has been affected by the tragedy.