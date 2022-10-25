Formula 1 fans are all very familiar with "the voice of F1" Martin Brundle, who has built a career as a TV presenter after retiring from professional racing. However, Hollywood star Brad Pitt snubbed Brundle during his famous grid walk for broadcaster Sky Sports ahead of the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

According to various reports, Pitt is in the middle of a film project about F1, and took the opportunity to immerse himself in the event while the event was being held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Brundle is known for going up and down the grid as cars are parked in position ahead of the formation lap. He typically speaks to drivers as they prepare for the race, as well as team principals and other key figures. Occasionally, he has a quick word with some guests and celebrities who happen to have gained access to the grid.

However, Pitt was seen dismissing Brundle's questions, although he was not necessarily rude while doing so. It is believed that details about his film are still being kept under wraps, which perhaps explains why he was reluctant to answer questions.

Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is🫠 pic.twitter.com/Xh3E28xTa8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2022

Brundle introduced himself and tried to ask the Oscar-nominated actor about the film. Pitt simply said he can't give details yet as they were "top secret" before walking away. The persistent presenter asked more questions about Pitt's experience at the race weekend, to which the actor simply replied, "Thank you, man," before walking away.

Brundle then pointed out that someone was grabbing his shoulder to keep him away from the actor. He then made a joke, saying: "Obviously they're known as Pitt stops, if they don't want you to talk to Brad Pitt."

If you’re making a movie about F1 and you blow off an interview with @MBrundleF1 then you’re clearly not watching enough (or any races) in preparation. #Driven2 — Townsend Bell (@townsendbell) October 23, 2022

F1 fans were outraged by the snub, with many questioning why celebrities are even allowed on the grid. Some fans pointed out that some celebrities do not even know much about the sport, and are sometimes disrespectful, recalling the bodyguards of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who blocked Brundle from coming near her last year.

Apart from Pitt, the paddock was star studded at this year's race. Singer Ed Sheeran, athletes Serena Williams and Shaquille O'Neal, as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook were spotted trackside on Sunday.

The event drew a record crowd of 440,000 fans, which is a notable achievement for owners Liberty Media. However, the soaring popularity among casual fans has been rubbing long-term fans the wrong way. Some are even criticising the new generation of "Netflix" fans who were turned on to the sport after watching the his series "Drive to Survive," on the streaming giant.

That’s simply untrue Will. Don’t make things up to suit your narrative. https://t.co/vJsGyc3y82 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 24, 2022

A small argument also ensued between F1 pundit and Netflix resource person Wil Buxton and Brundle, after the former tried to defend Pitt. He claimed that members of the media are given a list of which celebrities are available for interviews during the weekend, and Pitt was not one of them. However, Brundle said that the existence of the so-called list is simply not true.

Buxton was then forced to share a copy of the document he received, which shows a list of celebrities in attendance in Austin who were supposed to be available for interviews. He then claimed that members of the media are verbally informed if any celebrities do not wish to be interviewed. However, he apologised for assuming that everyone receives the same information.

It’s really not though. Here’s Austin’s. Those who don’t wish to be interviewed (it’s rare people ask not to be) are communicated to us verbally as well you know.



Must apologise as I believed doc itself was sent to all tv as routine and it now appears it might not be. pic.twitter.com/KaHVaJAz5z — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) October 25, 2022