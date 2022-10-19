Emily Ratajkowski indirectly put rumours to bed that she is dating Brad Pitt after photos showed her kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in public during a night out in New York City last Friday night.

The model was snapped locked in a steamy makeout session with the 35-year-old DJ on a sidewalk. Photos from the Daily Mail showed them clutching at each other's heads as they were engrossed in the PDA.

Following the kiss, Rispo passed a helmet over to Ratajkowski, who hopped on his motorcycle and they both zoomed off together. The 31-year-old held on to her man as they sped off into the night.

According to the publication, they were also seen enjoying each other's company while having dinner al fresco style. They were photographed smiling and talking. Rispo is the son of Giampiero Rispo, the founder and president of luxury realtor Domus Realty.

The sighting comes three months after the mum-of-one split from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. She filed for divorce after four years of marriage because he allegedly cheated on her. They share one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Moreover, Ratajkowski and Rispo were photographed kissing amid rumours that she is dating the 58-year-old Pitt. They were reportedly spotted hanging out a few times with sources claiming that they are keeping things "very casual." They are said to still be on the getting-to-know-each-other phase.

As to where Pitt and the "Gone Girl" star stand after she shared a smooch with the DJ, an insider told E! News that "they were never exclusive or even really dating." The source added that they only get to hang out "if an opportunity comes that makes sense to see each other."

However, in terms of having a serious relationship, they are "both completely single and seeing different people." This means there are reportedly no hard feelings with Ratajkowski making out with Rispo.

The source claimed that "they are on the same page as far as that goes" and that "they aren't expecting anything from the other." But neither Ratajkowski and Pitt have commented on reports that they are dating.