Brad Pitt's World War Z reached number one on Paramount+'s global film chart on 30 September before ranking fifth on 16 October and 10th on 19 October, according to FlixPatrol data reported by AOL. The rankings have renewed attention on the 2013 zombie thriller as its long-awaited sequel moves forward, with Pitt set to return and Edward Berger attached to direct. However, the chart positions do not establish total viewing figures or prove a continuous rise in interest.

World War Z 2 Moves Forward With Brad Pitt

TheWrap and Variety reported in September 2026 that Pitt is set to reprise his role, with Berger directing and Dennis Kelly writing the screenplay. Pitt will produce alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner through Plan B Entertainment, while Berger will serve as an executive producer.

According to The Playlist, Pitt pitched the sequel to Berger during production of The Riders, helping bring the actor and director together. A release date, filming schedule and plot details have yet to be announced. Berger previously directed All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave.

World War Z Returns to Paramount+'s Global Chart

The film's reported FlixPatrol positions were first on 30 September, fifth on 16 October and 10th on 19 October. These are snapshots from separate dates, not evidence of a continuous climb, and the figures do not disclose how many people watched the film.

Directed by Marc Forster, World War Z follows Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator who travels across the globe to find a way to stop a rapidly spreading zombie outbreak while trying to protect his family. The plot follows Lane from a family emergency into a global mission to contain the infection.

The rankings coincide with renewed sequel coverage, but available data does not establish whether the announcements influenced the film's chart performance.

Brad Pitt's Zombie Thriller Earned $540 Million

Released in 2013, World War Z grossed approximately $540.5 million (£403.5 million) worldwide across all releases, according to Box Office Mojo. Guinness World Records lists the film as the highest-grossing zombie movie following its 2013 release, giving its original-release worldwide gross as $540,007,876 (£403 million). Box Office Mojo's figure is slightly higher because it covers all releases.

The film was adapted from Max Brooks' 2006 novel, World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War. The book recounts a global zombie conflict through survivor interviews, while the film centres on Lane's individual mission to contain the outbreak.

World War Z 2 Follows Years of Abandoned Plans

J.A. Bayona was initially attached to direct the sequel but left to work on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. David Fincher later took over, reuniting with Pitt. His version progressed through screenplay development and pre-production before Paramount halted the project in February 2019 amid budget concerns, according to TheWrap. The project never reached filming.

Contemporary industry reporting also discussed restrictions affecting zombie films in China as a possible factor in the project's difficulties. Paramount did not publicly confirm this as the decisive reason, so the restrictions should not be presented as the studio's stated explanation.

The sequel's repeated delays left the franchise without a follow-up despite the original's box-office performance and changes in director. Berger's appointment and Pitt's reported return offer a new direction, but the sequel remains in development, with no confirmed release date or production start.