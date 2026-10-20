A Canadian entrepreneur has won a seat on Kelowna City Council after running a deliberately self-deprecating campaign built around jokes that he did not know what he was doing and was not qualified for politics. Brady Rogers, 33, secured fourth place in Kelowna, British Columbia's municipal election on 17 October, receiving 12,635 votes. He was one of eight councillors elected from a field of 37 candidates, finishing ahead of 33 other contenders.

Rogers' campaign stood out for its unusually blunt humour. His website introduction asks: 'Do I enjoy politics? No. Do I know what I'm doing? No. But am I qualified? Also no.'

Brady Rogers' Unconventional Campaign

Rather than relying on conventional political slogans, Rogers filled Kelowna with tongue-in-cheek signs poking fun at his own reluctance to enter politics. One declared 'I barely want to do this', while others read 'Just trying to pay my rent' and 'How hard could it be?' Another appeared to promote Rogers for mayor before adding: 'Just kidding. City Council.' One sign also highlighted his age with the message 'Under 60!'

The approach helped Rogers attract attention beyond Kelowna. According to Dexerto, his campaign spread across social media, with one post attracting more than 100,000 views and prompting interview requests from media outlets.

Rogers said his claims about being unqualified were tongue-in-cheek. 'I've never been a politician, but I certainly have experience that I think is very relevant and helpful,' he said.

In a NewsNation interview before the election, Rogers also defended the idea behind his unconventional campaign, saying politicians should be able to admit when they do not have all the answers. 'You don't know everything, and that doesn't mean you're not going to figure it out,' he said.

Why Did Brady Rogers Run for Council?

Behind the jokes, Rogers has a professional background outside politics. He previously worked as a robotic automation engineer for four years before co-founding The Rogerie with his wife, a Kelowna business that turns recovered plastic waste into new products.

Rogers said he was motivated by his ability to solve problems and his concern about issues affecting his city. 'I'm really good at solving problems, and I also care about problems,' he said. 'And sometimes that means I feel obligated to help with them when they arise.' His stated areas of concern included housing affordability, homelessness and challenges facing small businesses.

Rogers' campaign website says he was born in Williams Lake and raised in Kelowna from the age of 10. He graduated from the University of British Columbia Okanagan in 2015.

Before voting, he acknowledged that the online attention did not necessarily guarantee electoral success. However, he said he believed there was an appetite for a more human and honest style of politics.

What Happens Next for Rogers?

Rogers finished behind Gord Lovegrove, Davis Kyle and Kevin Aaron Kraft, but ahead of the remaining 33 candidates competing for the eight available council seats. The City of Kelowna said 38,970 voters cast ballots in the municipal election, with estimated turnout at 31 per cent of eligible voters.

The results remain unofficial, with the city's chief election officer expected to formally declare them by 21 October. If confirmed, Rogers will begin a four-year term on council after turning a campaign built around self-deprecating jokes into a genuine political victory.

In an Instagram video following the election, Rogers said he had not entered the campaign lightly and was looking forward to the opportunity 'to do some genuine good' and bring 'a new perspective' to council.