A US-based social media agency has reported a 73% increase in revenue during the first full year of its four-day working week, allowing employees to have Fridays off without taking a pay cut.

Jake Kurtz, founder and chief executive of Tampa-based Brick Media, introduced the arrangement in January 2023 as a 90-day experiment aimed at improving work–life balance and attracting talent.

The company made the policy permanent in April 2023. Since then, its revenue has continued to grow, while voluntary employee departures have remained relatively low, according to figures provided by the company to Fortune.

Four-Day Week Introduced Without Pay Cuts

According to Fortune, Brick Media's revenue increased by 73% in 2023, followed by a further 39% in 2024 and 8% in 2025. Compounded, these increases represent approximately 160% growth over the three-year period.

The figures were supplied by Brick Media. Kurtz believes the shorter working week contributed to the company's performance, although he has not claimed it was the sole reason for the revenue growth.

Kurtz first considered the arrangement after seeing European companies experiment with shorter working weeks. He launched the pilot on 1 January 2023, initially asking employees to work four 10-hour days instead of following the traditional five-day schedule.

The company eventually found that it could operate with fewer hours. At the start of 2026, Brick Media reduced the schedule to four nine-hour days, giving employees a 36-hour working week while maintaining their salaries and benefits.

How the Company Maintains Productivity

The shorter schedule required Brick Media to change how employees organise their responsibilities and manage their time.

According to Fortune, the company introduced shorter meetings, limiting quick check-ins to approximately 15 minutes and standard discussions to 30 minutes. Longer meetings are generally reserved for strategic matters.

Brick Media also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up tasks such as research, brainstorming and preparing initial drafts.

Employees work remotely for three of their four working days, with Wednesdays designated as their main office day.

Although Fridays are officially treated as non-working days, staff occasionally handle small client requests outside their regular schedules. Kurtz said these tasks usually take only a few minutes, while more serious emergencies requiring several hours of work occur approximately once or twice per quarter.

The company also avoids continuously increasing individual workloads as its client base expands. Brick Media served 56 clients throughout 2022, compared with 85 during the first six months of 2026.

Rather than overloading existing employees, Kurtz hires additional staff when workers approach their capacity.

However, he acknowledged that profit margins have remained largely unchanged because increased payroll expenses have accompanied revenue growth.

Voluntary Employee Departures Fall Overall

Figures provided by Brick Media to Fortune show that six employees voluntarily left the company in 2022, before the four-day schedule was introduced.

The number fell to two in 2023 and remained at two in 2024, before rising to three in 2025. No employees had voluntarily left by the time the report was published in November 2026.

Meanwhile, the company's workforce grew from 15 employees at the end of 2022 to 25 in 2026.

Kurtz believes the arrangement helps retain experienced workers, improving efficiency through stronger communication and established working relationships.

He also said the policy has strengthened recruitment by attracting applicants from outside Florida.

'People have a hard time leaving the four-day schedule once they experience it, because they start to realise that life is way more than just the salary,' Kurtz told Fortune.

An Employee Values Additional Day Off

Andrea Echeverry, Brick Media's director of client experience, said the arrangement has encouraged employees to become more efficient without necessarily reducing their responsibilities.

Having worked at the company before the schedule change, she said staff have found better ways to manage their time.

As a working mother whose husband also works full-time, Echeverry particularly appreciates having Fridays available to spend time with her child and manage personal commitments.

'We're sort of like redefining work-life balance,' she told Fortune.

Kurtz does not believe every business needs to adopt the same four-day schedule. Instead, he encourages employers to reconsider what they offer workers to improve recruitment and retention.