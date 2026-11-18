A certified nursing assistant dismissed after presenting a doctor's note restricting her from lifting residents is to receive $160,000 (£121,000) in lost wages under a federal settlement with her former employer.

Prairie Green at Fay's Point, an assisted living facility in Blue Island, Illinois, agreed to the payment and other measures to resolve a lawsuit brought by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The case highlights a concern for workers in physically demanding jobs: pregnancy-related restrictions do not automatically mean an employee must choose between unpaid leave and losing her income.

A Temporary Restriction Became a Workplace Dispute

Arinnie Young joined Prairie Green in December 2020 as a certified nursing assistant. She disclosed her pregnancy in April 2023 and provided a doctor's note stating that she could not lift more than 20 pounds or lift residents, according to the EEOC complaint.

The restriction was initially managed informally, with Young swapping residents with another staff member when a lift was required. But after informing executive director Belinda Mays-Howard of her pregnancy again in August 2023, she was asked to submit a formal accommodation request.

Young described duties she could still perform, but the request was denied several days later, the complaint alleged. The facility told her unpaid leave for the remainder of her pregnancy was her only option. She declined and was dismissed on 15 August 2023.

The EEOC also alleged that Prairie Green advertised a concierge vacancy less than a month later without telling Young or offering her the position. The agency said other vacant roles she could potentially have performed temporarily should have been considered.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Sets Out Employers' Duties

The lawsuit was brought under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). It requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, unless doing so would cause undue hardship.

Possible adjustments include temporary duty changes, light work, or reassignment to a vacant position. Employers may also need to temporarily excuse a worker from an essential job function if the inability to perform it is temporary and can be reasonably accommodated.

The PWFA prohibits employers from requiring leave, paid or unpaid, when another reasonable accommodation would allow an employee to keep working. It does not guarantee every requested adjustment: employers may refuse an accommodation that would cause undue hardship.

Settlement Requires Changes Beyond the Compensation

Under the consent decree, Prairie Green must pay Young $160,000 (£121,000) in lost wages and provide other relief. It must revise its pregnancy accommodation policies, create written guidance on possible adjustments for jobs involving lifting, and provide annual training on employer obligations and employee rights under the PWFA.

The agreement resolves the EEOC's lawsuit; it is not a trial judgment finding the facility liable. Prairie Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to local reporting.

The policy changes matter in workplaces where lifting is routine. Managers will need procedures for assessing whether duties can be modified or a suitable vacant role is available, rather than treating a medical restriction as an automatic reason to remove someone from work.