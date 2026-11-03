A former office manager was allegedly fired after refusing to discuss a sexually explicit document found on her desk, following repeated sexual harassment by a senior executive at Gator Strong Services. The allegations have led the Wilmington, North Carolina-based home services company and its affiliated entity to agree to a $25,000 settlement with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Announced on 2 November 2026, the agreement resolves a federal lawsuit against Gator Strong, LLC, and Gator Strong NC, LLC. Alongside the financial settlement, a two-year consent decree requires Gator Strong NC, LLC, to strengthen its workplace policies, provide training to managers and executives, and submit periodic reports to the EEOC.

Former COO Accused of Repeated Sexual Harassment

According to the EEOC's lawsuit, the company's former chief operating officer (COO) repeatedly made sexual comments to the office manager, humiliated her in front of colleagues, hugged her without her consent, and described intimate details of his sex life.

The lawsuit also described an incident involving a sexually explicit document. The employee reportedly discovered a sex contract inside a folder on her desk. The COO later asked whether she had received it. When she refused to discuss the document with him, he allegedly fired her.

The EEOC also alleged that Gator Strong NC, LLC, had successor liability for the unlawful conduct. This formed part of the agency's case against both business entities. The settlement resolves the lawsuit without a judicial finding that the alleged harassment occurred. The allegations therefore remain allegations rather than findings established at trial.

EEOC Says Federal Protections Apply to Executives

Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC's Charlotte District, said federal law prohibits sex-based harassment regardless of an employee's position. She emphasised that the protection applies equally to executives, frontline workers, and supervisors. Dugas also welcomed Gator Strong NC, LLC's commitment to introducing measures to prevent similar workplace conduct from recurring.

Her comments highlight that workplace harassment protections are not limited to employees in particular roles or levels of seniority. Employers have responsibilities under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to address unlawful sex-based harassment.

What the $25,000 Settlement Requires

Under the two-year consent decree, Gator Strong NC, LLC, must revise, maintain, and distribute policies and procedures relating to Title VII. These requirements are intended to establish clear workplace standards and communicate the company's obligations to employees.

The entity must also provide anti-harassment training to managers, supervisors, and executives. Further training will cover employers' responsibilities under the federal legislation, while periodic reports to the EEOC will allow the agency to monitor compliance with the agreement. The decree therefore goes beyond the financial settlement by imposing specific workplace policy, training, and reporting obligations.

What US Law Says About Workplace Sexual Harassment

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination based on sex, race, colour, national origin, and religion. Its protections also cover sexual harassment, including conduct that creates a hostile working environment or involves unwelcome sexual advances.

The EEOC is the federal agency responsible for enforcing these protections in covered workplaces. It investigates employment discrimination complaints and can bring legal action against private-sector employers accused of violating federal anti-discrimination laws.

Before filing the Gator Strong lawsuit, the agency attempted to resolve the dispute through its administrative conciliation process, which gives employers and the EEOC an opportunity to reach an agreement before litigation.

After those efforts, the agency brought the case, EEOC et al v Gator Strong, LLC et al, before the US District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The proceedings were registered under case number 7:25-cv-01267.