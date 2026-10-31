Microsoft expects fewer than 5% of roughly 60,000 workers eligible for its voluntary exit offer to accept, a spokesperson told Fortune. The Microsoft buyouts, announced on 26 October, cover participating teams in Britain, the United States, Canada and India. The forecast, reported on 30 October, comes as the technology company increases investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The programme follows an earlier voluntary retirement scheme and Microsoft's July announcement that it was eliminating approximately 4,800 roles. Unlike those compulsory cuts, the latest initiative gives eligible employees the option to leave with financial support. The company does not expect anything approaching 60,000 departures.

Microsoft Buyouts Include Senior Employees, but Not Every Team

Microsoft calls the initiative its Voluntary Exit Offer. In a published employee memo, chief people officer Amy Coleman said it would provide 'greater flexibility' and help employees considering opportunities elsewhere make a supported transition.

The scheme applies to staff at internal career level 70 or below in participating organisations, reaching some senior roles. Microsoft says eligibility depends on business priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs. It has not published a complete list of participating departments.

Reuters reported that teams including Copilot, Xbox, finance and human resources were covered, while some marketing, commercial business and security units were excluded. Those departmental details came from a person familiar with the arrangement, rather than Microsoft's public memo.

The 60,000 eligible employees represent about 27% of Microsoft's 223,000 full-time workforce recorded on 30 June 2026. In comments to Fortune, a Microsoft spokesperson forecast participation below 5%. That would mean fewer than 3,000 departures, although the actual number remains unknown.

The anticipated rate is substantially lower than the roughly 30% take-up for Microsoft's earlier voluntary retirement programme. Differences in eligibility and individual offer terms mean the previous result is not a reliable guide to this one.

Microsoft's AI Infrastructure Bill Keeps Growing

Two days after announcing the exit scheme, Microsoft reported $45.2 billion (€40.4 billion and £33.7 billion) in capital expenditure for the quarter ended 30 September. Chief financial officer Amy Hood said some expected computing-capacity deliveries had been delayed.

Microsoft now forecasts spending above $50 billion (€44.6 billion and £37.3 billion) for the quarter ending in December. Much of its investment supports data centres, processors and other infrastructure needed to deliver AI services.

The spending is substantial, but so are Microsoft's revenues. The company reported quarterly revenue of $92.3 billion (€82.4 billion and £68.9 billion), up 19% year-on-year. Free cash flow was $18.6 billion (€16.6 billion and £13.9 billion).

Hood said Microsoft had incorporated an estimate for the voluntary exit offer into its cost guidance. That does not establish that money saved through departures is being directed towards AI development. Microsoft has disclosed neither a savings forecast for the offer nor any such funding allocation.

Chief executive Satya Nadella also described a changing revenue model, with consumption-based charges complementing conventional software subscriptions. The shift adds another dimension to Microsoft's investment in computing capacity, but it does not explain which employees may leave.

Microsoft Staff Weigh What Leaving Would Mean

Interviews conducted by The Indian Express show why a voluntary option does not necessarily make the decision easy.

A long-serving employee based in Washington state worried about finding comparable work after leaving. A younger engineer in Hyderabad said they were satisfied with their job and saw little reason to accept.

Their circumstances also illustrate why package terms cannot be generalised. Employees in India were reportedly given until 1 December to decide, while the Washington employee described a 9 December deadline.

CNBC reported that employees accepting the programme would leave on 31 December. However, Microsoft's published memo does not specify a universal exit date or detailed package conditions across the four countries.

Another Washington-based engineer, who holds an H-1B visa, told The Indian Express that leaving without another job arranged was particularly difficult. The employee said they were not considering the offer and were instead concerned about whether their team might face further job cuts.