Trading firms are reportedly paying Donald Trump's media company up to £75,200 ($100,000) a month for faster access to Truth Social posts, and the product is contributing to its revenue growth.

Trump Media & Technology Group said revenue rose 205 per cent in the third quarter, with subscriptions to its new Truth API data feed and Truth+ streaming service helping drive the increase.

A Paid Feed for Trading Firms

Customers pay between £45,100 ($60,000) and £75,200 ($100,000) a month for a direct, low-latency feed of public posts on Truth Social, NBC News reported. Trump Media calls the product the Truth API, its first data licensing product, and said it launched on 1 August.

The company has described it as offering 'real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts'. Interim chief executive Kevin McGurn said 'high frequency and algorithmic trading firms that require a low-latency, machine-readable feed rather than manual tracking' could benefit.

'Markets already move on Truth Social posts,' McGurn said. Bloomberg, Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading are customers, Reuters has reported.

Trump's posts have shifted markets before. In April 2025, he posted 'THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT' hours before announcing a 90-day pause on many of his tariffs, sending stocks soaring.

Subscriptions Fuel the Revenue Rise

Trump Media reported its results on Monday. Revenue reached £2.3 million ($3.0 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, up from about £752,000 ($1.0 million) a year earlier, the company said. Truth API and the Truth+ streaming platform together added £1.4 million ($1.8 million) in subscription revenue, accounting for most of the growth, Reuters reported.

'Revenue grew 205% year-over-year on recurring subscription revenue,' McGurn said, adding that the company's 'balance sheet gives us real flexibility'. Trump Media reported financial assets of about £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) and total assets of £1.9 billion ($2.5 billion).

The company also reported net income of £308 million ($409.7 million), driven largely by gains on its cryptocurrency holdings and related securities, Reuters reported. It posted a net loss of £41.2 million ($54.8 million) a year earlier.

On the post-earnings call, McGurn said the underlying business 'didn't flinch' while the market traded on headlines. Shares rose about 1 per cent in extended trading but have fallen nearly 70 per cent this year, including about 32 per cent since Democrats' midterm victories put them on course to control Congress, Reuters reported.

Criticism and Regulatory Questions

The feed has drawn sharp criticism. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff called it 'an outrageous abuse of the President's office for his personal benefit' and asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to 'determine whether the proposed arrangement would violate applicable federal securities laws', NBC News reported.

The White House has rejected such criticism, saying that neither the president nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest, NBC News reported.

Trump is the company's largest shareholder through a trust. Trump Media is also pivoting towards fusion energy through a merger with TAE Technologies, a deal valued at about £4.5 billion ($6 billion) that still needs shareholder approval and that the company expects to close this quarter, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg declined to comment to NBC News on its subscription, and the two trading firms did not respond.