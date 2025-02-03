A British tourist was allegedly injured, handcuffed and forced to lie in his own urine for hours after making what he claims was an honest mistake during his trip to Thailand.

An Accident Leads to a Living Nightmare

The ordeal began when Andrew Hopkins, weighing 21st 8lbs, left his Airbnb one evening and accidentally walked into a neighbour's entrance sign. Hopkins acknowledges he caused some damage but insists he was willing to take responsibility for it.

Suddenly, two enraged security guards appeared and began shouting at him in Thai. Unable to speak the language, Hopkins gestured his apologies and offered to pay for the sign's repairs. The guards refused to accept his remorse and swiftly called the Pattaya police.

Hopkins told MailOnline that from this moment, his situation turned into a nightmare.

Over a Day of Horrific Detainment

Local authorities arrested Hopkins and confined him to a cell for around 36 hours. Afterwards, he was transported to an ATM, where he was told that securing his release would cost ฿15,000 (£360). Worried and exhausted, Hopkins withdrew the money as Thai officers looked on. After handing over the cash at Pattaya's central police station, he was finally allowed to leave.

Troubles Back at the Accommodation

Upon returning to his Airbnb, Hopkins found the host's wife insisting that he vacate the premises immediately. Dazed and still unwell, he requested a brief moment to shower and collect his belongings.

Once inside, he detected a strong chemical odour and realised someone had rummaged through his luggage. He discovered that £1,230 in cash, along with his debit cards, credit cards and phone chargers, had been stolen. When he challenged the host's wife, she reacted angrily and accused him of smoking on the balcony—a claim Hopkins disputes, saying he used an ashtray to prove he was adhering to house rules.

The argument escalated, and the police were called once more.

Hopkins Faces a Brutal Incarceration

This time, Hopkins was handcuffed to the back of a police pickup truck and taken to jail again. Upon arrival, officers confiscated his belongings and chained him to the bars of his cell.

He described the grim scene: 'I'm lying on the floor on my back, in a pool of water. I needed the toilet and shouted for help. No one came.' Unable to hold on any longer, Hopkins had no choice but to urinate on himself, leaving him humiliated and forced to lie in his own filth. 'It was disgusting, and there was no way to treat a human being,' he said.

Hopkins claims he was repeatedly stripped of his dignity, assaulted, and interrogated about the whereabouts of his money. Left with no other coping mechanism, he resorted to singing 'Country Roads', 'God Save the King' and 'Half the World Away' at full volume to make it through the ordeal.

Released—at What Cost?

Eventually, Hopkins was released without explanation, handed just £120 and turned loose. Far worse, he noticed his Thai phone (a Galaxy S21), his remaining cash totalling £480, his bank cards, charger and even his shoes had disappeared.

He soon discovered that his debit card had been used fraudulently, costing him £45. Hopkins asked the police to check CCTV footage from the 7-Eleven where it was used, but they refused. To compound his misery, his bank also declined to reimburse him for the fraudulent transaction.

He was left stranded in Pattaya—traumatised, penniless and with nowhere to stay that night.

Hopkins' Next Steps in the Fallout

Once back in the UK, Hopkins was plagued by infections, muscle aches and post-traumatic stress. Unable to cope with a cramped Economy seat, he shelled out £1,800 for a Business Class Emirates ticket to get home.

He now warns other travellers that foreigners in Thailand have 'zero rights' and risk being preyed upon. 'They call it the Land of Smiles, but they're only friendly when you're paying,' he said bitterly.

Hopkins is currently pursuing claims through Airbnb's insurers and his own travel insurance. Meanwhile, the UK Home Office has filed a formal complaint with Thai authorities. Hopkins advises: 'If you find yourself in trouble there, stay calm, don't raise your voice, and never question their authority.'

Sickness Behind Bars

Dehumanising prison conditions are not unique to Hopkins' story. Another Englishman, Liam, shared his experience with Prisoners Abroad, detailing how he became ill due to unhygienic circumstances while incarcerated in Thailand.

Liam, who split his work hours between London and Thailand, was charged with unspecified offences and spent 20 days in a Thai prison. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this was extended by 17 days, during which his weight plummeted from 78kg to 66kg as a result of insufficient food.

Afterwards, Liam was moved to an Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), where he found 300 detainees packed 'like sardines' into a gymnasium-like space rife with COVID-19 and hepatitis. The authorities had misplaced his passport, forcing him to stay an extra nine days while he waited for a replacement. By the time he returned to the UK, Liam had contracted hepatitis and required five days of hospitalisation.

Leaked Video Exposes Inhumane Conditions

A newly leaked video underscores the dire situation inside Thai detention facilities. A former British soldier, held for 15 days between a cell and a deportation centre in Pattaya, captured unsettling footage showing filthy floors, pregnant women shackled to cell bars, and around 130 prisoners crammed into a single cell.

He described his experience as 'hell', adding that once locked up, inmates are cut off from outside help and access to funds. The 29-year-old, arrested for overstaying his visa, relied solely on his mother liaising with the embassy to secure his release.

Warnings and Rules for Brits Visiting Thailand

The UK Foreign Office has cautioned British travellers to Thailand: 'Behave or end up in jail.' These warnings become more pressing with new visa regulations that came into effect on 1 June 2024. British passport holders can visit the country visa-free for up to 60 days for tourism or brief business. Staying longer for work or study requires the appropriate visa.

Overstaying a visa results in a fine of £11.90 (฿500) per day, capped at £476 (฿20,000), but can also lead to detention, deportation and a ban on re-entering Thailand for up to 10 years. The Foreign Office advises anyone unsure about their status to consult the Royal Thai Embassy or a local Immigration Office.

Under current Thai law, the police may use 'reasonable force' when making an arrest. However, it is evident that corruption, scant accountability and minimal legal protection for detainees can create a system where law enforcement's brutal, inhumane treatment often goes unchecked.