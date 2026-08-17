Wild swimming has become one of Britain's fastest-growing wellness trends, attracting everyone from weekend adventurers to people looking for a natural way to improve their mental and physical health. Whether it's an icy Scottish loch, a hidden waterfall in the Lake District or a tidal pool overlooking the sea, more Britons are swapping chlorinated pools for the great outdoors.

Research published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology in 2025 found that wild swimming can reduce anxiety, strengthen feelings of community and even improve mobility for people living with long-term illnesses and disabilities.

10. Portobello Beach, Edinburgh

Portobello has long been a hotspot for Edinburgh residents when needing a seaside escape that's only a short bus ride away. The beach is expansive with wide sandy shores flanked by quaint pubs, brunch restaurants and pizza takeaways that make any summer evening worthwhile.

9. River Cam, Cambridge

In this city the attractions go beyond the famous architecture and historical university. The river Cam boasts a scenic stretch of river where more experienced swimmers can float among the low-hanging willow trees and grassy riverbanks all while avoiding the busier parts of the city. Condé Nast calls it an 'fantasy scape of expansive meadows' and 'arched bridges'.

8. Grasmere, Lake District

The Lake District is famous for its natural lakes; therefore, wild swimming is second nature in this part of the UK. Particularly the tree-lined shores of Grasmere are popular for its beach access and grassy areas to dry out on after a cool swim. With a view over towards Helm Crag and the northern fells beyond, Grasmere's picturesque shores make it a prized destination for any water lover.

7. Walepole Bay Tidal Pool, Margate

The Walepole Bay Tidal Pool attracts a more seasoned crowd of wild swimmers that don't mind the colder water of the North Sea. However, on sunnier days it can be a leisurely paddle followed by a flask of tea that entices swimmers in with a stunning view to the horizon. It's only a 90-minute train journey from London to this beautiful spot.

6. Skye Faerie Pools, Isle of Skye

Magical is the only way to describe this swimming spot, located on one of the Scotlands most famous isles. The pools can be accessed by path with a car park nearby and on sunny days you can see why the magic remains in the crystal-clear waters. I would advise in the summer months to arrive early to avoid crowds as no one wants to queue for a cold swim, even in the hope of it getting warmer.

5. Hampstead Heath Ponds, London

A real escape from city life can be found in the natural bathing pools of Hampstead Heath. The attraction, it seems, is in the division between the ponds with 3 of 30 different pools designated for swimming. House and Garden magazine reports that the same-sex pools are open all year round with a optional mixed pond as well.

4. Blue Lagoon, Pembrokeshire, Wales

This natural marvel is often compared to its Icelandic counterpart, however this lagoon rests just off Wales's southwestern coastline. In this flooded quarry the bright turquoise waters seem almost glacial; however this hidden gem is a favourite of sea swimmers and kayakers alike. For adrenaline seekers there are even specialist groups for cliff diving.

3. Loch Morlich, Cairngorms, Highlands

This lake remains one of the crown jewels in the Cairngorms National Park with the best features being it's inland sandy beaches and surrounding mountain range. Wild swimming is a year-round activity in this region of Scotland as the campsite on the Loch's shores attract visitors for both its summer hiking and winter skiing seasons with Northern Lights sightings in the winter.

2. Falls of Falloch, Crianlarich, Scotland

In a waterfall oasis set in the mountainous shadow of Ben Lui, lies the Falls of Falloch. This waterfall and pool below are a ideal spot for a cool down as the falls lie just off the West Highland Way hiking trail. Time Out reports that the pool is known locally as 'Rob Roy's Bathtub' named after a famous Scottish outlaw who was rumoured to have bathed there.

1. Blackmoss Pot, Borrowdale, Lake District

There are fewer more beautiful and more unique swimming spots that Blackmoss pot in the Lake District. A favourite and well-kept secret among locals, this large pot-like pool created by a waterfall and through which Langstrath Beck flows is a swimming spot for everyone. Natural steep stone walls mean a small cliff jump can be made into the deep pot below or you can simply choose to float in the clearest water you will ever see.

Whether you're chasing the thrill of diving into a mountain pool, looking for a peaceful escape from busy beaches or simply hoping to boost your wellbeing, Britain's wild swimming spots offer something for every level of swimmer. Just remember to check local safety guidance, water conditions and access rules before taking the plunge. With the right preparation, these spectacular locations prove you don't have to travel abroad to experience some of the world's most breathtaking swims.