A family from Omaha thought they were speaking to their airline when a last-minute issue threatened their journey home from Mexico; instead, they were talking to scammers, and within minutes, panic took over, leading them to pay $7,000 to fraudsters posing as airline representatives. The couple, who asked that their surnames not be published, is now sharing their experience in hopes that others do not fall into the same trap.

The family had spent a week in Cancun and were preparing to fly home when Anitha tried to check in for their return flight using the airline's mobile app. When she encountered difficulties, she searched online for the airline's customer service number. Believing she had found the correct contact information, she called for help.

The person who answered claimed there was a serious problem with the family's booking. 'He said like "hey all your four tickets are on standby." So when I heard that voice say standby I was totally panicking,' Anitha told Omaha television station WOWT. The possibility of being stranded in another country immediately raised concerns for the family.

What Anitha did not know was that she was speaking to a scammer.

Then Came A Costly Demand

According to the family, the caller claimed the issue could be fixed immediately, but only if they paid $7,000 to rebook the tickets. The caller also assured them that the money would later be refunded. Faced with what appeared to be an urgent travel problem, the family agreed to make the payment.

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Weeks passed, but the promised refund never arrived. 'Every 14 days we call and they would find an excuse and then keep on repeating the same story and no refund,' Magesh, Anitha's husband, told WOWT. The family soon realised something was wrong.

The full extent of the deception became clear when the family arrived at the airport. Anitha discovered that their reservations had never been placed on standby. There was no booking problem. The airline had not requested additional payment, and the family had not been rebooked. The entire situation had been fabricated by scammers who had exploited a moment of panic. By then, the $7,000 payment had already been made.

How the Scam Worked

According to Anitha, the scam began with a simple online search for the airline's contact number. Instead of reaching the airline, she connected with fraudsters who appeared convincing enough to gain her trust. The scammers created a sense of urgency by claiming the family's seats were no longer confirmed. They then pressured the family into making an immediate payment. The tactic relied on fear and haste rather than technical sophistication.

Advice From Consumer and Travel Professionals

Josh Planos of the Better Business Bureau said travellers should be cautious when someone claims a confirmed reservation has suddenly changed and demands immediate payment.

'If somebody says your confirmed reservation is suddenly on standby, and you need to pay right now to fix it, that is not how airlines work and that is a situation to walk away from,' Planos told WOWT.

Donna Dutcher of Celebrate Travel said travellers experiencing booking issues should avoid making rushed decisions. She advised people to seek assistance through official airline websites or ask hotel staff for help locating legitimate contact information.

'Don't panic and maybe go down to the front desk and ask them if you don't have a laptop with you. Ask them if they can help you look up your reservation on the airline's website,' Dutcher said.