Diary entries Lindsay Clancy wrote before she strangled her three children were read aloud at her Massachusetts murder trial this week, giving jurors weighing an insanity defence a rare view of the postpartum torment her lawyers say overtook her.

Clancy, 35, has not taken the stand at Plymouth Superior Court, yet her own words reached the jury through pages she kept in late 2022. In one entry dated 18 November 2022, she wrote that she felt so desperate for a break from caring for everyone that her mind was trying to find something physically wrong with her.

She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan, who were strangled with exercise bands at the family home in Duxbury on 24 January 2023. After the killings, she cut herself and jumped from a second-floor window, an attempt that left her paralysed from the waist down.

What the Diary Entries Revealed

The entries, read out by both sides, traced a mother sinking under new-baby stress. Clancy described anxiety, guilt, and 'brain fog', constant worry that Callan was sick, and her failure to get him to sleep. She wrote about dreading a return to work as a labour and delivery nurse, being unable to breastfeed, and feeling cut off from her children and her then-husband.

Detectives told the court that a kitchen cabinet held books and notebooks on postpartum illness, including a postpartum anxiety workbook left blank and a title called 'Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts'. Clancy sobbed and shook as jurors heard autopsy testimony about her infant son, and gave her first audible words in the trial only to answer a legal question from the judge.

The Insanity Defence at the Centre

Defence attorney Kevin Reddington argues Clancy is not criminally responsible because a psychotic episode from postpartum mental illness, worsened by heavy medication, overtook her. Prosecutors counter that she 'acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly', and that her actions were deliberate.

Expert testimony has split. Two forensic psychiatrists said Clancy appeared clear-headed and rational in the days after the killings, while a women's health psychiatrist told jurors she fully believes Clancy experienced postpartum psychosis. Reddington pressed one expert to confirm that a person can still plan and act while psychotic.

How Rare Is Postpartum Psychosis

The condition the defence is naming is one most Americans have never encountered. Research estimates postpartum psychosis affects only one or two in every 1,000 new mothers, and it can appear within days, bringing delusions, mania, or hallucinations that break a person's grip on reality.

Milder perinatal mood disorders are far more common. About one in eight US women who recently gave birth report symptoms of postpartum depression, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures. Warning signs can include severe mood swings, withdrawal, and frightening intrusive thoughts, and doctors say fast psychiatric help matters. In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first drug developed specifically for postpartum depression.

What Happens Next

A stipulation to certain evidence has moved the case along faster than expected. If the jury convicts Clancy of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. If it finds her not criminally responsible, she would be committed to a state mental health facility rather than freed.