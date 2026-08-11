Europe's new Entry/Exit System (EES) is already fully in place across the Schengen area and, with a 6 September review looming, is expected to keep affecting tourists and travel hubs across the continent for the rest of 2026.

The digital border scheme, which replaces routine passport stamping with biometric registration for most non‑EU visitors, began a phased rollout in October 2025 and became fully operational on 10 April 2026. It now covers British travellers and other non‑EU nationals entering or leaving Schengen countries.

Airport Queues Could Remain a Major Issue

The most immediate concern for tourists is the extra time required at border control. Travellers entering or leaving the Schengen area may have their fingerprints and facial images recorded, leading to longer processing times than under the old passport‑stamping system.

Reports this summer have highlighted the scale of the problem. Waiting times at major European airports including Munich, Amsterdam and Frankfurt have increased, with peak queues reportedly averaging around two hours.

Earlier in the year, waiting times reached up to three hours in some cases after the full system was implemented. For tourists, that can mean spending considerably longer at immigration on top of baggage drop or collection, boarding and other travel processes.

Popular Holiday Destinations Under Strain

Read more Italian Intelligence Tracks Ceuta Migrant Influx as EU Border Dispute With Spain Intensifies Italian Intelligence Tracks Ceuta Migrant Influx as EU Border Dispute With Spain Intensifies

The impact is likely to be noticeable during the rest of the summer holidays and into the autumn season, when tourism remains strong.

Airports serving popular destinations such as Greece, France, Italy and Spain could face particular strain when large numbers of non‑EU travellers arrive at the same time.

The issue is not only the time needed to complete biometric checks. Airports also need enough kiosks, scanners, staff and technical infrastructure to process passengers efficiently.

Problems have already been seen at the Port of Dover, where additional EES procedures contributed to long queues during a busy May travel period. French authorities temporarily suspended the extra checks when waiting times exceeded two hours.

EU Weighs Temporary Easing of EES Checks

The new electronic system has prompted calls for more flexibility. The European Commission is reportedly considering measures that would allow countries and border points to suspend or ease EES checks when queues become unmanageable.

An extension beyond the current 6 September deadline has been discussed as European authorities look to prevent further disruption during the busy travel season. For tourists, any easing could provide some relief, but it would also mean that experiences at European borders may vary depending on the destination and how busy a particular airport or port is.

What British Travellers Should Expect Next

British travellers are advised to continue allowing extra time for border controls when visiting Schengen countries. The UK Government has previously warned that EES registration may take longer than conventional passport checks, particularly at busy ports and transport hubs.

The system does not apply to Ireland, which is outside the Schengen area. British citizens with qualifying EU residence rights or travelling on an EU passport can also be exempted.

Ultimately, EES is intended to make Europe's borders more secure and improve monitoring of short‑term visitors. Its implementation, however, is likely to keep influencing tourism throughout the rest of 2026.

For non‑EU tourists, the guidance is straightforward: expect more digital checks, arrive earlier than usual and leave plenty of time for possible queues.

If European authorities manage to ease the system during peak periods, travellers could see some improvement. If not, border delays may remain one of the main frustrations of visiting Europe for the remainder of the year.