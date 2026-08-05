Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton prompted widespread concern after broadcasting a distressing livestream that led viewers to contact emergency services and urge others to check on his wellbeing.

The broadcast, which was briefly available before clips began circulating online, showed Hilton appearing to be in severe emotional distress. As viewers watched in real time, many pleaded with others to stop recording the stream and instead contact local authorities out of concern for his safety. The incident quickly shifted from online spectacle to genuine concern, with supporters calling for compassion rather than speculation.

At the time of writing, Hilton has not released a detailed public statement explaining the events that led to the livestream. It also remains unclear whether emergency responders attended his residence following reports from viewers.

Viewers Reacted in Real Time

Unlike many viral livestreams that gain attention after the fact, much of the response unfolded while Hilton was still broadcasting.

The livestream, which was briefly broadcast on TikTok before being removed by the platform, appeared to show Hilton naked and covered in blood, with visible injuries to his arms and torso. During the broadcast, he was seen holding what appeared to be a knife and making movements that viewers interpreted as acts of self-harm, prompting widespread alarm across social media.

People watching the stream encouraged one another to contact emergency services, believing he was experiencing a serious mental health crisis. Others repeatedly urged viewers not to clip, repost or sensationalise the broadcast, arguing that someone appearing to be in distress should not become the subject of viral content.

As recordings of the livestream began appearing elsewhere online, many users criticised accounts that shared the footage, saying it was inappropriate to profit from or circulate such material.

Supporters Urge Compassion Over Speculation

The incident prompted an outpouring of support from many of Hilton's followers, who expressed hope that he was safe and receiving appropriate care.

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Rather than speculating about what may have led to the livestream, many fans encouraged others to wait for verified information before drawing conclusions.

Others reminded people that emotional crises can affect anyone, including public figures who spend much of their lives in the spotlight.

Mental health advocates also stressed the importance of responding to situations involving apparent emotional distress with empathy rather than judgement, encouraging people to prioritise safety over online engagement.

A Long Career in the Public Eye

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., rose to prominence in the early 2000s after launching one of the internet's most influential celebrity gossip websites.

Over the years, he has built a large following across social media and other platforms, regularly commenting on entertainment news and pop culture. While his outspoken reporting style has often generated controversy, the latest incident prompted a markedly different reaction, with attention focused almost entirely on his wellbeing rather than his commentary.

For many long-time followers, the livestream served as a reminder that public figures are not immune to personal struggles despite maintaining highly visible online careers.

Focus Shifts To Wellbeing

As discussion surrounding the livestream continues, supporters have largely called for privacy while awaiting any official update from Hilton or those close to him.

No verified information has been released explaining the circumstances behind the broadcast, and many of the claims circulating online remain unconfirmed. In the absence of official details, observers have urged people to avoid spreading rumours or resharing recordings from the livestream.