A British low-cost carrier is set to launch new flight routes from three major UK airports to popular holiday hotspots across Greece.

Jet2, headquartered in Yeadon, has announced it will soon be introducing seven new routes to its schedule from three UK airports to Greece, which is a popular destination across Europe. It is one of the go-to options especially for British holidaymakers during the summer time, due to its stunning coastline, amazing climate, delicious cuisine, rich culture and easy-going lifestyle.

The majority of Jet2's new routes will run from Liverpool while Birmingham and Newcastle will also benefit.

The new flights will include a route from Birmingham Airport to Mytilene, the capital of the Greek island of Lesbos, while there will be a new flight from Newcastle to Chania, a city on the northwest coast of the Greek island of Crete.

For example, weekly flights will depart from Birmingham Airport at 2.30 PM, arriving in Mytilene at 8.20 PM, with a flight time to be around three hours and 50 minutes.

These new routes are:

Liverpool - Corfu

Liverpool - Heraklion

Liverpool - Kos

Liverpool – Rhodes

Liverpool – Zante

Birmingham - Mytilene

Newcastle - Chania

The low-budget airline is aiming to increase its summer capacity to Greece by 12 per cent in 2024, according to a release on Jet2's official website. The new flights are expected to begin in May 2024, with tickets already on sale.

Jet2holidays, a British tour operator and sister company of Jet2, are offering their customers around 20 destinations across Greece this year.

Jet2 is also running a joint campaign with the Greek National Tourist Office to celebrate the popular destination. The holiday company will offer flights to 14 airports in Greece this year, including Athens, Kos, Corfu and Heraklion.

Considering the demand, Jet2 have also extended their summer capacity added in March and April to Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Lesvos, Rhodes and Santorini. It has also extended its Crete (Heraklion) and Rhodes programmes until mid-November.

"We are looking forward to our biggest ever year in Greece and our joint marketing campaign with GNTO, promoting everything Greece has to offer, is absolutely critical to our ongoing growth and success.

"This is a real investment in our growth in the country, and we look forward to continuing to boost awareness and sales with our partners through this innovative campaign work, especially early in the year which is such a key booking period for UK holidaymakers," Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said in an interview.