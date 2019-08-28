Award-winning British rapper Mist was shot in a robbery at a luxury villa in Algarve, Portugal. The event took place on Tuesday at around 10 pm. He was shot on his legs.

Mist, whose real name is Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was immediately taken to Faro Hospital by his friends, reported Mirror. The burglars took the 27-year-old's passport, jewels, and phone during the break-in. The incident took place in a villa located in the upmarket Quinta do Lago Resort. This vacation spot is also a favourite among former footballers like Steven Gerrard and John Terry.

Mist was with two of his friends when the incident took place. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Mist has reportedly left the hospital but his whereabouts are unknown.

The rapper is known for receiving the Mobo award, which is a music award to honour the achievements of coloured people. His February 2018 release, "Diamond in the Dirt," his second extended play (EP) under Warner Bros. Records and Sickmade Entertainment, ranked fourth in the UK Albums chart.

At the beginning of the month, he performed at the Afro Nation Festival in the Algarve resort of Praia da Roche.

Mist previously went through a 14 month imprisonment because he was driving without a license.

When asked about his prison experience, he said, "It's been a beautiful experience, really nice. I've missed my flight back a couple of times so it must have been good." He also added that it wasn't intentional.

The rapper also said in an interview: "A lot of people say prison makes or breaks you. I can say it made me. It made me look at life differently. I valued things that I never valued before in my life. I just looked at life from a different angle, and I kind of stepped back from all that fast-paced living and started living just for one day and actually looking at where I want to be in life and in my future. It made me, man. It gave me a drive. I feel like before I went to prison, I never had a purpose." He also said that he realized that he had responsibilities and he will have to fulfill them. He realized that he had a purpose in life.

The police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made in relation to the shooting and robbery. They have refused to comment further on the situation at this moment.