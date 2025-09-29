As Britain heads into another uncertain winter, a growing number of people are finding it increasingly difficult to tell the difference between flu and Covid-19 symptoms. With new strains circulating and symptoms overlapping, confusion is rife and public health officials are warning that this uncertainty could lead to complacency just as both viruses begin to spread more aggressively.

The emergence of the Stratus variant, now responsible for a significant portion of Covid cases in the UK, is adding to the concern. In June alone, it accounted for around 30% of reported infections, with a similar trend observed in Ireland, where it has now become the dominant strain. At the same time, flu cases are also expected to climb, particularly among vulnerable groups.

With both viruses capable of causing serious illness, especially if contracted together, experts say the best protection is vaccination. But many are still unsure which jab they need, or when.

Same Symptoms, Different Threats

One of the main reasons for the current confusion is how similar the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 can be. Both illnesses can begin with a cough, sore throat, fever or fatigue, and both are capable of worsening quickly.

However, flu tends to arrive more suddenly and can leave people bed-bound with body aches, high fever and exhaustion. COVID-19, on the other hand, is more unpredictable. It may feel like a mild cold for some, but for others it can bring severe respiratory problems, ongoing fatigue, or even gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and diarrhoea.

NHS Birmingham and Solihull, General Practice Nurse Donna Brookes told Birmingham Mail, 'Flu and Covid are two different viruses. They behave and affect people in different ways. So we need different vaccines to help protect us against them.'

She added, 'If you get flu and Coronavirus at the same time, you're more likely to get seriously ill.'

Research published by the UKHSA confirms this, with evidence showing co-infection can result in more severe symptoms and higher hospitalisation rates.

Key Differences (But Not Guarantees)

Flu often comes on suddenly, with fever, chills, muscle aches, and exhaustion.

COVID-19, especially newer variants, can present more like a cold, with a runny nose, sore throat, or sinus congestion.

A hoarse throat is being reported as a possible hallmark of recent Covid strains like Stratus, according to The Independent.

Loss of taste or smell, once a clear COVID-19 indicator, is now less common but still reported.

Still, as The Guardian points out, there's 'no way to confirm a diagnosis by symptoms alone without testing.'

When in Doubt: Test and Isolate

Public health experts urge people with symptoms to take a COVID-19 test, especially before visiting elderly or immunocompromised individuals. Testing remains the only reliable way to differentiate between the flu, COVID-19, or other seasonal infections, such as RSV or norovirus.

'If you're unwell, stay home and avoid contact with others, especially those at higher risk,' the UKHSA advises in its autumn guidance.

Nurse Brookes is clear in her recommendation. 'The Covid vaccine is effective... but it doesn't protect you against flu. If you're eligible, you should get both.'

Furthermore, the main takeaway here is that less guesswork and more action. Both COVID and flu remain unpredictable, and neither should be brushed off as 'just a cold.' If you feel unwell, isolate, test, and if eligible, get vaccinated.