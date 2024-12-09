Dave's Hot Chicken, a popular American fast-food chain, opened in the UK this weekend and requires customers to sign a waiver to try its famously spicy 'Reaper' burger. The burger, made from Carolina Reaper peppers, averages 1,800,000 Scoville heat units, making it up to 650 times hotter than Tabasco sauce and 300 times hotter than a jalapeño.

Dave's Hot Chicken's Menu And Expansion Plans

Dave's Hot Chicken is an incredibly popular chain across the U.S., which specialises in Nashville-style spicy chicken. The chain is known for its variety of spice levels, which include Plain, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot and Extra Hot. It also boasts popular dishes such as chicken sliders, tenders, and crinkle fries. Despite a straightforward and simplistic menu, the brand has attracted high-profile investors like Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Usher. The chain aims to open 60 locations across the UK by 2025. The first venue opened on Saturday at 40 Shaftesbury Avenue, London.

The Reaper Chicken: A Warning

Jim Attwood, the Managing Director of Dave's Hot Chicken UK, announced that the 'Reaper' chicken will be available from the very first day of opening due to the overwhelming demand for the dish. However, the chain's owners have announced that customers looking to try the infamously spicy dish will have to sign a waiver before doing so.

'The Reaper is extremely hot... We've seen grown adults cry and others give up after a single bite,' Attwood explained. 'Yet despite our warnings, we have received a huge amount of requests begging for it to be on the UK menu. And, who are we to deny people the full Dave's Hot Chicken experience?'

Plans For The UK Market

The CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken, Bill Phelps, assured the public that the U.S. and UK teams have worked together 'tirelessly' to deliver the 'bold flavours' and 'tongue-tingling spice' that made the chain so successful in America. 'We're bringing the full Dave's experience over for Brits,' said Phelps.

The Chain's Humble Beginnings

Dave's Hot Chicken was co-founded in 2017 by childhood friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy Rubenyan. The restaurant was originally a small pop-up shop in a parking lot in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, entirely funded by the $900 the trio scraped together. The brand quickly gained fans with its menu, leading to rapid expansion. Today, it boasts over 200 locations nationwide and is recognised as America's fastest-growing restaurant chain. It occasionally still does pop-up events throughout the U.S.

Eating Spicy Food: Risks To Be Aware Of

While spicy food is not more dangerous than any other, it can still pose health risks, particularly for individuals with gastrointestinal problems or those who are not used to consuming it. These include stomach pain, diarrhoea, chest pain, headaches and violent vomiting. Additionally, spicy foods are among the possible dietary triggers for IBS (irritable bowel syndrome).

The Migration Of Popular American Chains: An Ongoing Trend

Several American chains are making waves by expanding into the UK market. Dave's Hot Chicken will soon be joined by Carl's Jr., which has also announced its plans to enter the UK. Other well-known brands such as Krispy Kreme, Shake Shack, and Chick-fil-A have already found success with the Brits.