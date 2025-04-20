The UK government, alongside the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), has reinstated strict bans on personal imports of certain meat and dairy products from the European Union, in response to a recent outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) across several EU countries, including Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

The move aims to protect Britain's cattle industry and food security from the highly contagious virus, which has devastated livestock in the past. Under the new rules, anyone caught bringing banned animal products into the UK—by road, rail, ferry, air, or post—could face confiscation of the goods and fines of up to £5,000.

Although a previous import ban on products from Germany had been lifted, the UK has now expanded the restrictions to include all EU countries. Officials say these measures are necessary to avoid a repeat of past outbreaks.

Foot-And-Mouth: The Farming Industry's Worst Nightmare

Earlier this year, multiple cases of FMD were reported across mainland Europe. The UK responded swiftly by implementing targeted bans to prevent the virus from reaching British livestock. These proactive restrictions were influenced by memories of devastating outbreaks in 2001 and 2007, which resulted in mass animal culling and cost the agricultural industry billions of pounds.

Foot-and-Mouth Disease is a viral illness that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cows, pigs, sheep, and goats. It causes fever, painful blisters around the mouth and hooves, and spreads rapidly via contaminated equipment, feed, vehicles, clothing, and even human contact with infected surfaces. Though humans cannot catch the disease, they can inadvertently carry it into the country, making biosecurity measures critical.

Containment is complex, involving quarantine, trade restrictions, vaccination, monitoring, and the slaughter of both infected and at-risk animals. The UK's swift imposition of restrictions is part of a larger strategy to avoid a repeat of past crises.

'Robust contingency plans are already in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain's food security. This biosecurity measure combined with all others we have implemented are critical to limit the risk of an FMD incursion,' said Dr Jorge Martin-Almagro, the UK's Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, in a press release published on the official government website.

What You Can't Bring Back: Banned Items List

According to the UK government's updated guidelines, the following items are now prohibited from personal import into the country from EU nations:

Pork

Beef

Lamb

Mutton

Goat

Venison

Products made from these meats, such as sausages

Milk and dairy products, including butter, cheese, and yoghurt

Pet food made with banned meat ingredients

Restrictions Also Apply to Animal Feed

The ban also covers non-human consumption items, particularly pet food made with restricted meats:

'You cannot bring in pig, cow, sheep, goat and deer products that are not for human consumption (for example, pet food made with pig meat).'

You may bring in up to 2kg per person of special pet food for medical reasons, as long as it does not require refrigeration and is in sealed, branded packaging (unless currently in use).

of special pet food for medical reasons, as long as it does not require refrigeration and is in sealed, branded packaging (unless currently in use). Other permitted animal products (e.g. chicken-based pet food) must be commercially packaged and accompanied by documentation or labels showing the manufacturer's name and address.

What You Can Still Bring Into the UK

Despite the restrictions, some food items are still permitted. These include:

Bread (excluding sandwiches filled with meat or dairy)

Cakes without fresh cream

Biscuits

Chocolate and confectionery (excluding those with significant unprocessed dairy content)

Pasta and noodles (only if not mixed or filled with meat)

Packaged soups, stocks, and flavourings

Processed and packaged plant-based items, such as frozen vegetables or salads

Food supplements containing trace animal products (e.g. fish oil capsules)

Travellers Urged To Comply With Biosecurity Rules

With many Britons travelling to and from the EU over the Easter holiday, the government is urging tourists to familiarise themselves with the official guidelines to avoid fines or having goods confiscated at the border.

Officials from DEFRA and veterinary agencies are currently in discussions with their EU counterparts to help manage the FMD outbreak and minimise cross-border spread. These enhanced restrictions are part of a coordinated effort to safeguard the UK's agricultural health and ensure continued food security.