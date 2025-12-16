The Beckham family's long-held image of unity has been called into question following Brooklyn Beckham's marriage to Nicola Peltz, with persistent reports of a feud between the young couple and his family. Victoria Beckham, long seen as the family's pillar, is reportedly changing her strategy to a firmer, more distant approach as the holiday season approaches.

This shift comes after nearly a year of reported estrangement and claims that Brooklyn is considering dropping his famous surname. The developments suggest an escalation in the family conflict, with sources indicating that Victoria's previous attempts to reconcile have failed.

Victoria Beckham Switches To 'Tough Love' Strategy To Save Family Ties

Sources told Star magazine that Victoria was 'angry and hurt' because their relationship with Brooklyn has not improved despite her efforts.

'He's her son and she loves him. So far, she's tried everything from turning the other cheek and being patient to outright groveling, and nothing is working,' the source said, according to Yahoo!, before adding, 'Now she's trying tough love.'

The family's strained relationship was highlighted when Brooklyn did not attend his father's knighting by King Charles III in November, a move that reportedly angered David Beckham.

'David's disgusted and angry with Brooklyn and thinks they should cut him off,' the insider continued. 'So far, Victoria hasn't allowed it.'

Brooklyn Allegedly Threatens To Drop The Iconic Beckham Surname

The stakes of the estrangement escalated recently with reports that Brooklyn is considering dropping his father's surname. Brooklyn allegedly wanted to go by 'Peltz' or 'Brooklyn Peltz,' with the couple preferring to be known as the 'Peltzes,' distancing themselves from his popular family, the Beckhams.

An insider claimed that Brooklyn hasn't spoken to his parents for 'nearly a year' and that he wanted a fresh start in 2026 if his mother wouldn't apologise to his wife.

The insider described Brooklyn's threat as an 'ultimate insult' to his parents, who have worked for nearly three decades to build the Beckham brand. While the report is not confirmed, it highlights Brooklyn's apparent loyalty to his wife over his parents. On social media, Beckham has already adopted the double-barrelled surname Beckham-Peltz.

Nicola Peltz Refuses To Make Nice This Christmas Season

It appears the family feud is unlikely to be resolved despite the holiday season, as Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, is adamant about keeping her distance from the Beckhams, who reportedly wanted to spend Christmas with Brooklyn.

'David's been trying to make peace since June, and he's determined to have their son at their Christmas table, with or without Nicola,' a source told Woman's Day. Unfortunately, 'Nicola's not ready to make nice,' the insider added.

Brooklyn has missed many family events and has since isolated himself not only from his parents but also from his three siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven. With Brooklyn consistently showing he favours his wife, the Beckhams will likely have to spend another Christmas without him.

The Roots of the Bitter Feud

The alleged feud reportedly originated from Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish wedding in 2022. The bride decided to walk down the aisle in a Valentino haute couture gown rather than one from her mother-in-law's label.

Nicola later explained that Victoria's atelier informed her they could not deliver the wedding dress on time, clarifying that it was never her intention to snub Victoria's design. However, despite her statement, the rumoured feud between her and Victoria has continued, even years after her big day.

Brooklyn and Nicola were last seen together with Victoria and other family members at the premiere of her movie, Lola, on 4 February 2024. Victoria's move toward tough love suggests that the 'softly-softly' approach to handling her daughter-in-law has officially reached its breaking point.