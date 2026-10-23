A 60-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested after allegedly unleashing a drunken, racist and expletive-filled tirade aboard an Atlanta-bound Delta Air Lines flight at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK), delaying the aircraft's departure.

Jerome Anixter was escorted off Flight 2342 by Port Authority police officers at approximately 1:30 pm on Thursday, 22 October, after authorities received reports of an intoxicated passenger causing a disturbance as the plane prepared for take-off.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show the passenger shouting obscenities and racial slurs while officers escorted him through the aircraft. He could reportedly be heard yelling, 'Can you believe these mother f**kers?!'

A passenger who shared the video also alleged that Anixter shouted 'Death to America' and pretended to shoot fellow passengers. These additional claims were not independently confirmed in the initial reports.

Anixter was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, according to law enforcement sources cited by American media. It was not immediately clear what triggered the alleged outburst, and attempts to obtain his response were unsuccessful.

Delta's Flight 2342 was carrying 160 passengers and six crew members. The aircraft eventually departed approximately 45 minutes behind schedule.

EXCLUSIVE: Passenger melts down, screams 'death to America' and pretends to shoot other travelers on a JFK to ATL flight.



More to follow. pic.twitter.com/itXRgSy160 — Shawn Wasson (@thenewsjunkie) October 22, 2026

Delta Apologises as Airline Reiterates Policy

Delta condemned the alleged behaviour and thanked police for intervening before the aircraft took off. 'Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior, and we thank law enforcement for their assistance in removing this unruly customer,' an airline spokesperson said.

The company also apologised to those affected, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the incident. 'We apologize to the customers on Delta flight DL2342 for this experience and any delay in their travels,' the spokesperson added.

Under US federal aviation rules, passengers are expected to follow lawful crew instructions. Interfering with flight attendants or engaging in violent behaviour can lead to criminal prosecution, substantial fines and potential imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

Although Anixter was removed before take-off, the disturbance still delayed the flight carrying 160 passengers and six crew members.

Similar Incidents Renew Concerns Over Disruptive Passengers

The latest case follows other high-profile incidents involving alleged racist abuse and aggressive behaviour aboard commercial aircraft.

In March 2026, a Delta flight travelling from Seattle to Taiwan diverted to Anchorage, Alaska, after passenger Malcom Martin allegedly directed racial slurs and threats at flight attendants. The confrontation prompted the crew to secure the cockpit and arrange an emergency landing. Martin was subsequently arrested and faced a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members.

Another widely publicised incident occurred in 2022, when two passengers were removed from a Delta flight bound for Atlanta after shouting and swearing. An argument over a woman's 'lucky pennies' occurred during their removal. The aircraft had to return to its gate before the pair were escorted off.

Such cases demonstrate how individual confrontations can affect entire flights, forcing airlines to involve law enforcement and delay departures.

For Anixter, the immediate consequences include arrest and criminal charges. His case remains subject to the legal process, and the allegations against him have yet to be resolved in court.