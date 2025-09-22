Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion while filming the latest Marvel blockbuster Brand New Day at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

The accident happened on 20 September during a high-octane action sequence, with reports suggesting a stunt double was also hurt. Production on the £150 million ($202 million) movie has been temporarily shut down while urgent safety checks are carried out.

Fans are now speculating whether Holland, 29, was injured performing one of his own stunts – something he has become famous for throughout his time as the web-slinging superhero.

Was Tom Holland Injured Performing His Own Stunt?

Holland has developed a reputation for performing many of his own action sequences, a point of pride that often draws comparisons to earlier Spider-Man actors.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion when a stunt went wrong at Leavesden Studios.

The outlet also reported that a female stunt double was taken to hospital following the same incident. Emergency services confirmed that a call was made at 10:30 am on Friday and a patient was transported from the set for treatment.

Tom Holland was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a fall where he cracked his head after filming a stunt for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



Holland was treated for a concussion, and a stunt performer was also treated for injuries



(via: The Sun) pic.twitter.com/5Jurji1AJP — ScreenTime (@screentime) September 22, 2025

While The Sun detailed the injury, it did not confirm whether Holland was performing the stunt personally. Online speculation has centred on his history of taking on physically risky sequences without relying solely on stunt doubles.

Production officials have not released further details about his current condition, but filming remains paused while safety protocols are reviewed.

Fans React with Concern and Debate Online

News of Holland's hospitalisation quickly trended across social media platforms, with hashtags such as #TomHollandInjured and #SpiderManStunt generating thousands of posts.

Fans expressed concern for the actor's wellbeing, sharing messages of support and urging Marvel Studios to prioritise his safety.

Some online debates have focused on whether actors should be encouraged to perform dangerous stunts themselves, especially in high-budget films with extensive special effects.

A number of fans pointed out Holland's past interviews where he admitted to pushing for authenticity, sometimes against producers' advice.

people getting injured for the making of this film??? we’re about to receive cinema ladies and gentlemen — Chief (@chiefflips) September 22, 2025

With all the wire attached to him, he still caught some fall damage? — YSC 🪬 (@youngsugarcoat) September 22, 2025

Context on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Its Stunts

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on 31 July 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

The film is intended as a fresh chapter for the franchise, exploring Peter Parker's life after the events of No Way Home.

Large-scale stunt work has always been central to Spider-Man films. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield performed portions of their own stunts, and Holland has continued the tradition. This latest incident has reignited discussions on the balance between authenticity and safety in superhero productions.

Studio Response and Safety Measures

Marvel Studios has confirmed that filming has been paused while safety measures are reviewed. Health and Safety Executive may launch an investigation into the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman stated that a patient was transported from Leavesden Studios on Friday morning following a call at 10:30 am.

Sources close to the production suggest that additional medical personnel and safety coordinators are being deployed on set to oversee high-risk sequences. Studio officials maintain that despite the setback, the film is still on track for its summer 2026 release.