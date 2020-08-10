Bryan Adams's socially distant concert in Germany next month is expected to have 12,000 fans in attendance, and while it may seem like a difficult feat, the organisers are planning to achieve it by arranging the attendees in small slots.

Bryan Adams took to his Instagram account last week to announce that he will be headlining the show "Give Live A Chance" at a soccer stadium in Düsseldorf on Sept. 4, which will mark the first large social distancing concert in Germany. Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The Bosshoss, Joris, and Michael Mittermeier will also be performing at the event due to be held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

"I've been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September. I'm playing acoustically – on my own / no band," the Canadian singer wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the list of performers at the concert.

A total of 12,000 tickets for the concert will go on sale Tuesday. The organisers, Live Nation, will reportedly make arrangements for the fans to sit 1.5 metres apart so that social distancing measures are followed, and everyone will be required to wear a mask in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The people attending the concert will also have to register their contact details and will be arriving/leaving at specific time slots in groups of 10 people. Alcohol will be prohibited in and around the stadium, reports Billboard.

Live Nation is not requiring the attendees to be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the venue but is rather relying on a mix of contact tracing and comprehensive hygiene measures to prevent the concert from turning into a hotspot.

However, some German officials aren't satisfied with the measures and believe the concert would be an unnecessary risk amidst a global pandemic. Karl-Josef Laumann, the health minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, told German tabloid Bild on Friday he was "irritated" that the local health department in Düsseldorf had approved the concert and not coordinated with the state government.

"We have a complex infection situation shortly before the end of the travel season. In this situation, encouraging people from all over Germany to travel across the country to Düsseldorf and come together by the thousands is simply irresponsible," Laumann said.