The ARMY's prayers to stop BTS's hiatus have been answered to an extent as the K-pop boy band will not enlist in the military this year.

South Korean law makes it mandatory for male citizens between 18 and 28 to serve at least 21 months in the military. Jin, the eldest member of the band, will turn 27 in December and therefore his enlisting seemed inevitable. However, BTS' label and management company Big Hit Entertainment has responded to these rumours and clarified no one in BTS will enlist this year.

"I don't know why this story came up. [BTS member enlistment] is not true this year," a representative for Big Hit said in a comment translated to English, according to Entertain.Naver.com, reports NewsWeek.

Some guidelines exempt required service under special circumstances and the fans were pressing for the members to be exempted. ARMY was of the view that on the ground of the band's service to K-pop and Korean culture it shouldn't be mandatory for the Bangtan Boys. However, according to a Hollywood Reporter article, the South Korean Defence Ministry made it clear that they would not approve the demand. Those who don't provide the services can face punishment, including ban on overseas travel.

South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun was earlier exempted from military service after he was diagnosed with pneumothorax, a rare condition that causes the patient's lungs to collapse. Actor Jo Jung-suk was also granted an exemption owing to extreme personal financial hardships.

Meanwhile, the band members have expressed their eagerness to join the force. Jin who is approaching his age to enlist, said in a previous conversation with CBS, "As a Korean, it's natural, and someday, when duty calls we'll be ready to respond and do our best."

RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, V and Jungkook took an extended break earlier this year, for the first time since its debut in 2013. BTS performed their first concert since the break earlier this month, in Saudi Arabia, as a part of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour. They are now back in South Korea. The ARMY was worried that the band will likely take hiatus once again, to enlist in the military.