BTS is releasing a new single Friday, and as expected the ARMY couldn't keep it together after receiving the news. The K-Pop boy band will be releasing a new version of "Make It Right" in collaboration with Lauv. The song will come out later in the day.

The song that originally appeared on the Bangtan Boys' first UK Number 1 album, "Map of the Soul: Persona", without a featured artist, will mark the band's fifth collaboration this year. The band earlier this year collaborated with Zara Larsson, Charli XCX, Juice WRLD and the UK Top 20 single "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, reports Official Charts.

Lauv also seemed excited to be working with BTS for the refreshed version of the song and tweeted on Thursday: "did I finally #makeitright?" along with a photograph of him with Jin, Jimin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The band responded to the tweet from its official Twitter account and wrote, "You always #makeitright".

The 25-year-old in another tweet wrote about the collaboration "can't believe it's happening, but it is". The American singer himself had a busy year scoring Top 40 hits with Troye Sivan and Anne-Marie. His debut studio album "How I'm feeling" will be out on March 6 next year.

In another tweet, Lauv addressed BTS's fanbase ARMY and wrote: "hiii ARMY, the song's not even out yet but I just wanna say hi."

The ARMY has reacted to the collab with equal enthusiasm. One of the fans in a tweet wrote, "New collabs? New album ?! New comeback ?! Waiting impatiently ?! Not sleeping due to streaming ?! Getting the Song stuck whole day in my mind ?! Being Mesmerised by BTS visuals ?! ........ anyways am not ready... Lauv X BTS? #makeitright". Another Twitter user wrote, "My boys!!! We miss you so so much. Can't wait to hear this collab. #BTS #TheGroup #PCAs @BTS_twt".

Meanwhile, the poster shared by BTS' handlers Big Hit Entertainment has become the talk of the town as ARMY is trying to decipher the backdrop, which features an animated version of a dragon and a mortal with a sword.

"I think I see a black dragon vs a boy wear a cape and hold a sword... Anpanman vs the dragon??" a person wrote on Twitter in an attempt to decode the message.

The song will be BTS's first release following its extended break earlier this year. Though Jimin did release his solo song "Chicken Noddle Soup" in collaboration with Becky G, which instantly became a hit.