As the immensely popular South Korean band BTS is taking a much-deserved break, ever since their debut in 2013, their sneak peeks from the vacation are testing the patience of their fans.

The fan base of the Bangtan boys who call themselves 'ARMY', could not keep it together after Jimin shared snaps of him stripping in a photo booth.

There were three different stories in the three strips of photos that Jimin shared. However, the one that got to many fans was pictures of him stripping off his shirt and pretending to be caught in the last snap.

In another strip of photos, the K-pop boy band singer was seen making dramatic pin-up style poses. And in the last set of photos, he pretended to have lost his necklace and acted surprised on finding it.

The tweet has since then garnered 1.5 million likes and 181000 comments. The BTS ARMY has also been giving Jimin some overwhelming reactions. "So happy to see you having fun! Enjoy your vacation to the fullest! You've earned it!Oh and can you please be kind to ARMYs heart? There's only so much we can handle. Thank you!," a user tweeted.

Another fan meanwhile said called the singer "Perfect Prince" and told that they missed him. The fan went on to comment that the pictures were lovely. "Heaven has, indeed, allowed a light, a beautiful gift to come to us. A spectacular spark of an immortal love, which angels charge: you! he added.

We love you," another said.

Meanwhile in another news, fans of the Bangtan boys are repainting and giving a makeover to Jimin's Mattel Doll to fill the void in their lives. Pictures of the Mattel Doll dressed up in different costumes are going viral. In fact, a "Mattel Makeover Contest" was held for Jimin's fans to showcase their skills, reports Allkpop.

The seven members boy band- RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Kim Seok-jin and J Hope, are considered very close to each other. Reflecting the same in their recent docu-series, Jimin got emotional on the camera, talking to Jungkook about BTS's "hard times", reports Seventeen.

In episode 3 called "Relationship," as Jimin and Jungkook have dinner after a concert, Jimin says, "I cried talking about the members". When Jungkoot teases him if it is because he likes the band members so much, Jimin gets super real and says, "Not because I like you guys so much, but because you guys were all going through hard times. I was too."

Talking about their bonding, BTS members along with its ARMY poured in wishes for the lead singer RM, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday.

J-Hope and Suga posted messages on the BTS members' Twitter account for the rapper. Meanwhile, Jimin shared a candid picture of RM dozing off in a bizarre head pillow.

Elated with the wishes, RM also shared pictures of him from his vacation.

Jimin also shared a picture of him and RM taking a nap together along with a belated happy birthday wish.

BTS is likely to return to the stage at the opening of the 100th Korean National Sports Championship on Friday, October 4. However, Kim Seok-jin, the oldest member of the band is likely to take a break in his music career, as he might have to enlist himself in the South Korean military next year.

According to Korean law, men between the age of 18 and 28 should serve at least 21 months in the military.