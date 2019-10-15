BTS' Jungkook has chopped off his hair and the ARMY has a lot of opinions about it, mostly negative. The shorter hairdo has left fans disappointed.

On Sunday, the South Korean singer posted a few selfies to the band's official Twitter account, and the photo has been garnering a lot of reactions from the fans. The phrase "HE CUT HIS HAIR" quickly started trending on Twitter.

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the look. One Twitter user wrote, "How can he do that? the hair really change someone features that much . but he can still be hot with his short hair". Another fan tweeted, "I'm so sad but if you're happy, i'm happy too kookie!! don't worry your hair will grow soon".

Meanwhile, Jungkook apparently made another record in BTS' history as a fan pointed out the tweet of the new hairstyle became the fastest BTS tweet to have reached one million likes. The tweet has garnered 1.7 million likes till the time of writing.

A day before, the 22-year-old had made headlines after fans suspected him of having a sleeve tattoo. Jungkook recently got the word ARMY tattooed on his knuckles as well, reports Distractify.

Though a lot of people suspected the sleeve tattoos to be temporary, considering the strict policies of Big Hit Entertainment, they are still showing up in photos, leading to speculations that they might actually be real.

Fans were also suspicious of Jungkook taking extra care to hide his right arm during BTS' concert in Saudi Arabia, even going so far as to button his sleeve cuffs on only one side.

The Bangtan Boys performed their first concert since their extended break in Saudi Arabia last week, as a part of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour, and they are now back in South Korea.

The K-pop boy band was embroiled in a controversy over its tour to Saudi Arabia which has been criticised over its human rights abuses. However, Jimin reacted to the controversy and said: "If there is a place where people want to see us, we will go there."