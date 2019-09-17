The immensely popular South Korean band BTS is back in business after an "extended period of rest" and might even film a reality show. As expected, the ARMY is on cloud nine with the announcement and can't keep calm.

Over a month after Big Hit Entertainment announced that Bangtan Boys were going on a vacation for the first time since their debut, it was confirmed on Monday that BTS has ended their period of rest.

"Wrapping up its extended vacation, BTS departed overseas this morning for an engagement abroad," Big Hit Entertainment confirmed in a statement, reports E! News. Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V, Suga and Jungkook departed overseas on Monday morning for an engagement abroad. The boys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport in Seoul by K-media outlet Newsen.

There are different reports about the "overseas engagement" of the K-pop boy band, including that of a reality show. However, Big Hit is yet to release a statement. The confirmed last overseas stop for BTS's "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour is scheduled for Friday, October 11, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the ARMY is connecting the dots and trying to guess the future project of the seven-boy band. "BTS is back" was trending on Twitter ever since the news was announced.

"So they came out of a naver bus, naver is vlive which mean vlive is bon voyage so they definitely filming BV," one eagle-eyed ARMY pointed out on Twitter. "I SMELL BON VOYAGE 4 Y'ALL," a fan posted on Twitter.

The fan is talking about the fourth season of Bon Voyage, BTS's travel reality series on Naver's VLIVE.

The BTS's boys new look was also a part of the discussion in the ARMY.

On 11th August, Big Hit had announced the extended break of the band, and told the fans "BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them"

Apart from the music career, 'the Bangtan boys' has been named the official ambassador of Seoul for the third year.

However, a piece of news that might disappoint the fans is the likely hiatus of Kin Seok-jin from his music career, as he will have to enlist himself in the South Korean military. According to Korean law, men between the age of 18 and 28 should serve at least 21 months in the military.