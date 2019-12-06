Immensely popular South Korean boy band BTS made history at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards on Wednesday at the Nagoya Dome in Japan by winning nine awards, making them the artists with the most Daesangs (grand award) in the history. With their victories, Bangtan Boys also became the first artists in history to ever win all four Daesangs at MAMA.

While basking in the glory of their success, the band members said they are already working towards the future. In their acceptance speech for Album of The Year at the MAMA awards, band member Jimin confirmed that they are working on a new record. The new album will be a follow-up to their previous album "Map Of The Soul: Persona," that they released in April this year, reports NME.

RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope arrived on the MAMA stage after "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon filmed a segment from his New York studio to announce that the seven-member band had beaten the likes of BLACKPINK to pick up the first Daesang of the ceremony for their Number One album.

Jimin thanked Fallon for presenting them the award and announced that they will show him the new album, which is currently in works.

"First of all, thank you so much Jimmy Fallon for the special appearance. Also, we're currently preparing for our next album. I think we'll be able to come and show you an album," the 24-year-old announced.

Besides sweeping the awards at the 2019 MAMA, BTS has also been making headlines for their grand performance at its stage. The South Korean singers formed a three-part concept, divided into Future Meets Past, Past Meets Present: World and Present Meets Future: Eternal Journey. The band performed their old hits including "N.O.," "We Are Bulletproof Pt 2," "Boy With Luv," "Mikrokosmos," and "Dionysus."

Meanwhile, the band members are also working on their solo careers. Months after J-Hope released the track "Chicken Noodle Soup" in collaboration with Becky G, it has been confirmed that Suga will appear on "Manic" – the upcoming third album from Halsey who previously collaborated with BTS on their song "Boy With Luv".