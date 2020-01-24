The Bangtan Boys are all set to achieve another milestone.

The immensely-popular South Korean band will be the first to perform a Korean act at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The Grammy Awards website has confirmed that BTS would be joining Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey to perform "Old Town Road All-Stars" at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The performance will be part of two special segments announced by the Recording Academy for the 62nd Annual Gramy Awards, keeping up with the tradition of presenting the signature "GRAMMY Moments."

"Over the past year, "Old Town Road" has been the subject of numerous mixes and mashups, which inspired bringing together a number of acts who have performed it, making it a one-of-a-kind performance," the website read.

In July 2019, South Korean rapper RM of BTS collaborated with Lil Nas X to make "Seoul Town Road," a remix of Lil Nas X's viral hit, "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X released several remixes of the song over the years, and the remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was nominated for "Record of the Year" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The second special segment during the awards show features the song "I Sing The Body Electric" from the movie "Fame" to pay tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich. Performers for this segment include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr, and John Legend joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War And Treaty.

BTS has already made history at the prestigious award show. In 2019 Grammy Awards, where the seven-member band was itself nominated for "Best Recording Package," it became the first-ever Korean act to make an appearance and present at the awards show.

With their 2020 Grammy performance, BTS will also become the first and only Korean act to have ever performed at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, a purported picture of the event's seating chart has gone viral, after which BTS's ARMY have been celebrating the possibility that V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, and RM might be seated behind Beyonce, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift during the show, reports PopCrush.