Immensely popular South Korean boy band BTS has launched a new art project- "Connect, BTS!" under which they have funded 22 installations across five cities.

"'CONNECT, BTS' is a global project to connect five cities and 22 artists, each of whom contributes their unique philosophy and imagination to it. This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice. 'CONNECT, BTS' may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS's philosophy," the project's official website explains.

The project will come to spaces in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York through artistic events throughout January until the end of March 2020.

The website further states that the K-pop boy band offers a "homage to diversity and originality," and that their music is an "empathetic vision for the world." "CONNECT, BTS reaches for a collective experience that might be only the beginning of new communication between art, music, and people," explains the website.

The South Korean band of singers RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope have been teasing the project for a while on their official Twitter account.

"CONNECT, BTS: ONLINE" and "CONNECT, BTS: LONDON" were officially unveiled on January 14 Korean Standard Time. "CONNECT, BTS: LONDON" will run from January 14 to March 6 at the Serpentine Gallery in London, the United Kingdom reports Billboard. Under the project spearheaded by artistic director Daehung Le, BTS has already interviewed its first artist- Jakob Kudsk Steensen, a Danish-born, New York-based artist who uses virtual reality as a tool to remix and create a new kind of landscape that invite viewers into new ecological realities.

BTS's fanbase ARMY through their social media accounts expressed excitement at the launch of the new project.

"Apparently the cost of the events for Connect BTS in the five cities will be covered by the members? It's their idea and they did this for us and not to mention the entry fee is literally free? [BTS is] paying for our art education," a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, the seven-member boy band is preparing for their "Map of the Soul: 7" comeback on February 21. Band member Suga has released a comeback trailer titled "Shadow." A new single from the band is due to out Friday.