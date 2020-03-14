There are rumours that BTS is collaborating with Max Schneider. Fans of the K-pop boy band are convinced that the collaboration is indeed happening. Schneider's collaboration is reportedly happening with band member Suga.

Suga has earlier collaborated with artists like Heize, Epik High, and Halsey, to name a few. The fanbase of BTS known as the ARMY believe that Max Schneider's name will be soon added to the list, Elite Daily reports.

It has been observed over the years that before their collaboration with artists, they develop a friendship. For example, Halsey knew BTS members for four years before they actually collaborated. They released "Boy With Luv" in April 2019. Even in the case of Lauv, the collaboration happened in the same way.

Now the relationship between BTS and Schneider is growing. Jungkook and Suga are huge fans of Scheneider's "One More Weekend" and "Love Me Less."

In an interview with WiLD 949 in October 2017, Schneider said he would love to collaborate with BTS. "I've been on the BTS vibe for a while. I told Ryan, 'Yo we need to remix a BTS song now.' Then I saw the Chainsmokers got a song with them and Steve Aoki. I was like, 'We should hit that wave Ryan. We knew about this months ago,'" Schneider said.

The singer invited Jungkook and Suga to his concert in Seoul, in January. "@BTS_twt hey jungkook hope we can finally meet in person at my show in Seoul January 14th," Schneider tweeted.

He couldn't meet Jungkook, but met Suga and the duo hit off instantly. The American singer called Suga his "new brother" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, they again hung out togetherweeks later at a Lakers game, in Los Angeles. "I hung with Suga who is a massive basketball fan like me and I love him so much. I thought we were just gonna meet and he's gonna give love to my music and we just take a picture, but no he had a translator and it felt like we were talking for an hour and a half," Schneider revealed the details to KIISFM.

CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER SUGA, AND THE WHOLE @BTS_twt FAMILY ON THEIR NEW ALBUM.

SO AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/XrUogWrMdW February 21, 2020

The mutual conversations continued on Twitter. When BTS released "Map of the Soul: 7," Schneider took the opportunity to congratulate them. "CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER SUGA, AND THE WHOLE @BTS_twt FAMILY ON THEIR NEW ALBUM. SO AWESOME!" he tweeted.

Suga also took to twitter and gave a shout out to the singer during his March livestream. Schneider later wished Suga on his birthday.