Forget the 10,000-step myth this Halloween, it's time to take smarter steps towards sustainable fat loss.

For decades, the world has believed that walking 10,000 steps a day guarantees better health. Yet few know this target came from a 1960s Japanese pedometer campaign, not scientific evidence. Modern research tells a different story: quality and consistency matter more than arbitrary numbers.

This season, Simple Life is helping Britons rewrite their fitness story. Through low-intensity, personalised walking plans, it's showing that the simplest path to weight loss might just be a stroll away.

Why Walking Beats Calorie Cutting Every Time

Crash diets promise rapid results but often lead to burnout, fatigue, and frustration. Walking, on the other hand, supports long-term fat loss without extreme restrictions. It improves heart health, strengthens muscles, and preserves joint integrity, making it suitable for nearly everyone.

According to recent health studies, even moderate daily walking lowers body fat, enhances circulation, and boosts energy. The secret lies in consistency, not intensity.

Simple Life takes this proven science and personalises it. Its smart algorithm determines your optimal step count based on body type, lifestyle, and progress, ensuring sustainable results without unnecessary strain.

Plan A: 'Haunt Your Fat' 7-Day Walking Starter

Kick off your Halloween health journey with a simple yet effective plan that builds routine and confidence.

Day Walk Duration & Format Monday 15 mins brisk walk Tuesday 20 mins brisk + 1 × 1-min burst Wednesday 15 mins recovery walk Thursday Rest or gentle stretch Friday 25 mins brisk + 2 × 90-sec bursts Saturday 30 mins steady walk Sunday 20 mins recovery walk

Plan B: 'Trick-or-Treat Intervals' — Fun, Fast, and Fat-Burning

If you're ready to push your fitness a little further, this plan blends creativity with cardio.

Warm-up: 5 mins easy walk

Main set (6 rounds): Trick: 30 sec brisk or uphill walk Treat: 60 sec gentle recovery pace

Cool-down: 5 mins relaxed walk and stretch

Each 'trick' spikes your heart rate and metabolism, while each 'treat' restores energy. This playful routine keeps your body engaged and your mind motivated. Rename your bursts 'Zombie Chases' or 'Pumpkin Sprints' to keep things fun and festive.

Why Simple Life's Approach Works

Simple Life removes guesswork from fitness and delivers results through precision and personalisation. After completing a quick quiz, users receive:

A tailored walking plan – designed around their goals and fitness level.

Weekly progress updates – automatic adjustments keep progress steady.

Food, hydration, and fasting tools – practical support for healthier habits.

Avo, the AI wellness coach – an always-on assistant offering recipes, snack ideas, and encouragement 24/7.

With over 18 million users worldwide, Simple Life has become a trusted name in science-based, sustainable weight loss.

Start Your Halloween Transformation Now

This October, ditch unrealistic rules and outdated myths. Forget the 10,000-step obsession and restrictive diets. Focus instead on what works for you, small, consistent actions backed by science.

Simple Life's personalised approach makes fat loss attainable without stress or sacrifice. Whether you're starting fresh or reigniting your fitness journey, this is your chance to walk into a healthier lifestyle.