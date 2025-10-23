KEY POINTS What was Jon Bon Jovi's condition? Details on Vocal Cord Atrophy and how it almost ended Jon's career

After years away from the stage, Jon Bon Jovi is making a highly anticipated return in 2026 — but not without fans questioning how his health might shape the future of the band. The 62-year-old rock icon has spent the past three years recovering from Vocal Cord Atrophy, a condition that nearly ended his ability to sing.

What Happened to Bon Jovi?

In 2022, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that his voice had changed drastically due to atrophy of one vocal cord, describing how one cord had become 'as thick as a thumb, the other as thin as a pinkie'. The diagnosis forced the frontman to undergo a delicate vocal-cord medialisation surgery, a procedure that involves implanting a small device to restore strength and closure in the weakened cord.

According to research, vocal fold atrophy — sometimes called presbyphonia — is a common age-related condition that leads to breathiness, weak projection, and loss of tone. It occurs when the muscles of the larynx lose bulk with age, reducing the cords' ability to vibrate properly. Studies show that only around 30 percent of patients complete full voice therapy, though those who do often achieve significant improvement in vocal quality and endurance.

For a lifelong performer like Bon Jovi, whose sound depends on power and resonance, the challenge was enormous. Unwilling to disappoint their fans, he says in an interview:

'If the singing is not great, if I can't be the guy I was, I'm done. And I'm good with that.'

How He Fought Back

The surgery marked only the beginning. Bon Jovi embarked on a rigorous voice-therapy programme, working with specialists to retrain his breathing, strengthen his vocal muscles, and regain control. As of recent, his recovery was steady enough to record new music — including Living Proof, a collaboration with country-rock star Jelly Roll, and We Made It Look Easy featuring Robbie Williams.

Speaking through the band's official site, Jon said,

'There's a lot of joy in this announcement ... joy that we can share these nights together again. I'm grateful to the fans and to the band for giving me the time to get healthy. I'm ready and excited.'

The Forever Tour: Comeback or Farewell?

The 'Forever Tour', announced in October 2025, kicks off 7 July 2026 at New York's Madison Square Garden, with dates in Edinburgh, Dublin, and London. It will be the band's first major run since 2019, before Jon's surgery and the pandemic.

The much anticipated 2026 tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday, 7 July – New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, 9 July – New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, 12 July – New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, 14 July – New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, 28 August – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, 30 August – Dublin, Croke Park

Friday, 4 September – London, Wembley Stadium

Concert goers can register at bonjovi.com for artist presale access, which opens at 3:00pm BST on 27 October. General tickets go on sale from 3:00pm BST on 31 October, also via the official Bon Jovi website.

Amid the 'joyful' news of the tour, fans on reddit are calling it both a comeback and possibly a curtain call. While Bon Jovi has not indicated retirement, his remarks about giving 'the best of what I've got' have left some wondering whether this could be the group's final large-scale world tour.

Still, for now, optimism outweighs uncertainty. With new singles entering streaming charts and a renewed vocal strength, Jon Bon Jovi seems determined to end this chapter on his own terms — loud, defiant, and grateful.