Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending 14th French Open title at Roland Garros on Sunday, beating Casper Rudd in convincing fashion. But soon after his win, the Spaniard spoke about the possibility of skipping Wimbledon owing to a recurring foot injury.

British tennis legend Tim Henman is hoping Nadal's desire to go for a Calendar Grand Slam will change his mind over skipping the tournament at SW19. The Spaniard has claimed both the major titles in 2022, with Wimbledon and the US Open remaining.

The 36-year-old has struggled with a chronic foot injury for a number of years, but it has gotten progressively worse in recent months. Nadal revealed that he needed to have anaesthetic injections to numb his foot during the entire two weeks of the French Open.

The 22-time men's singles Grand Slam champion made it clear that he is not willing to go through the same procedure just to play at Wimbledon. The tournament at SW19 despite being devoid of points, is certain to attract most of the top players on the ATP and WTA Tour.

"I'm going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. That's it. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss. I think nobody wants to miss Wimbledon. I love Wimbledon," Nadal said, as quoted on BBC Sport.

"If I am able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes; to play with anaesthetic injections, no. I don't want to put myself in that position again."

However, Henman is hoping that the lure of winning all four majors in the same calendar year could change Nadal's mind. Djokovic came close to completing a calendar Grand Slam in 2021, and the Spaniard now has an opportunity to join Rod Laver's exclusive club in 2022.

"You would have thought that when he wins these big titles – don't forget he's won the Australian Open, the French Open, now you can talk about the grand slam being on – surely it is going to motivate him to keep on going," Henman said, as quoted by the Independent.

"That's what we are keeping our fingers crossed for because it's a privilege to see one of the greatest champions in our sport playing like that."